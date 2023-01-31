Purchase Green Announces New Location in West St. Louis, MO

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchase Green Artificial Grass, North America's largest artificial grass landscape and leisure supplier – as well as a proud member of The Recreational Group (RG) family – announces the launch of their West St. Louis showroom and warehouse. Purchase Green West St Louis will open on February 8th, 2023. Purchase Green West St Louis will service the entire Greater St. Louis area and Metro East region. They look forward to servicing the Lake of the Ozarks and other areas of the Midwest. The store will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Purchase Green West St. Louis is led and operated by Alex Wilson and Craig Dohm. Wilson brings his extensive marketing and development experience from his history serving organizations associated with professional baseball and higher education. Dohm is also eager to bring forth his robust understanding and experience with product and brand management. These highly knowledgeable leaders, along with an exceptionally skilled staff, are eager to provide homeowners and contractors with the finest products and services in the industry.

"We have listened closely for a number of years to what folks want and need in the Midwest. They are ready for turf – and we could not be happier to deliver. The products offered by Purchase Green are in our wheelhouse of understanding, and our team brings the right experience to help every end user – regardless of surface or preference," said Wilson.

The opening of Purchase Green West St. Louis symbolizes Purchase Green's commitment to redefining landscapes with water-conscious solutions and creating sustainable environments for communities. As the nation's leading artificial grass distributor, Purchase Green has come a long way from its first warehouse in Southern California. Today Purchase Green continues to expand its outreach by providing sustainable artificial grass solutions and services to an ever-growing population. By placing education at the forefront of the business model, Purchase Green empowers its customers and provides them with the outstanding service they rightfully deserve. West St. Louis may be the newest addition to the Purchase Green family, but it will not be the last. For more information on supplies, locations, and franchise opportunities, visit purchasegreen.com.

SOURCE Purchase Green Artificial Grass