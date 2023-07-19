Purchase Green Artificial Grass Expands Presence with New Store Opening in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchase Green Artificial Grass, the leading provider of premium synthetic turf as well as a proud member of The Recreational Group (RG), is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest store in Charleston, South Carolina. The expansion marks an exciting milestone for Purchase Green as it continues to grow its footprint across the United States. Purchase Green Charleston will officially open its doors to the public on July 24th. The store will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Saturdays will be available by appointment only. This strategically chosen location will serve the increasing demand for high-quality artificial grass products in Charleston and the surrounding areas.

"With over 20 years of experience in the artificial grass industry, our Charleston team is excited to provide the South Carolina Lowcountry with a local option for artificial grass and supplies. We look forward to being a resource for local installers, landscape companies, and businesses," stated Chris Cote, Owner of Purchase Green Charleston.

The new store will feature a comprehensive inventory of Purchase Green's industry-leading artificial grass products, including residential lawns, commercial landscapes, pet-friendly turf, sports fields, putting greens, and more. Customers visiting the store will have the opportunity to consult with knowledgeable and experienced staff members who can guide them through the selection process and provide expert advice on installation techniques and maintenance.

Purchase Green Artificial Grass is known for its commitment to offering the most realistic, durable, and environmentally friendly synthetic turf solutions for residential, commercial, and recreational purposes. Additionally, they are designed to be free of harmful chemicals, assist in conserving water, reduce maintenance costs, and eliminate the need for pesticides and fertilizers. With a wide range of artificial grass options, including various blade shapes, textures, and colors, Purchase Green ensures that customers can find the perfect match for their unique needs and preferences.

Purchase Green Artificial Grass is a leading supplier of premium synthetic turf products, committed to providing customers with high-quality and environmentally friendly solutions for a variety of applications. With multiple store locations across the United States, Purchase Green offers a comprehensive selection of synthetic grass options for residential, commercial, and recreational use. For more information on supplies, locations, and franchise opportunities, visit purchasegreen.com.

