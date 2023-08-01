Purchase Green Artificial Grass Opens New Store in Nashville, Tennessee

01 Aug, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchase Green Artificial Grass, the premier provider of top-quality synthetic turf and a proud member of The Recreational Group (RG), is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest store in Nashville, Tennessee. This grand opening marks a significant event in the company's expansion, bringing its premium artificial grass solutions and exceptional customer service to the residents and businesses of Nashville and its surrounding areas.

Purchase Green Nashville will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and welcomes all interested parties to visit and explore the latest innovations in artificial grass technology. Whether it's enhancing the aesthetics of a residential backyard, creating an inviting play area for pets, or designing an attractive landscape for commercial spaces, Purchase Green's artificial grass products offer the perfect solution.

Christina Silva, Store Manager of Purchase Green Nashville states, "What better place to be than music city! Our Nashville team cannot wait to provide our local community with the best customer service and artificial grass products. In celebration, we will be offering 10% off retail pricing for first purchases in the first two weeks of opening. We look forward to meeting you all!"

Customers visiting the new Nashville store will experience a welcoming atmosphere and receive personalized guidance from a team of experts. The store staff is well-equipped to assist clients in selecting the most suitable artificial grass that aligns with their needs. Additionally, Purchase Green takes pride in its commitment to environmental responsibility by offering artificial grass products that require minimal maintenance, conserve water, and eliminate the need for pesticides and fertilizers.

As a premier supplier of artificial grass, Purchase Green is committed to transforming outdoor spaces with high-quality products that blend natural grass's beauty with synthetic materials' practicality and durability. The wide range of synthetic grass products caters to various applications, including lawns, commercial properties, pet areas, playgrounds, sports fields, and more.

Purchase Green is a leading supplier of artificial grass products, committed to revolutionizing landscapes with eco-friendly and innovative solutions. With numerous locations nationwide, Purchase Green is ready to serve. From lush green lawns to sports fields and pet-friendly turfs, Purchase Green's extensive range of products suits a wide array of applications. For further information on supplies, store locations, and franchise opportunities, please visit purchasegreen.com.

