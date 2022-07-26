Purchase Green's Latest Franchise Partnership Breaks Ground for Landscape Design in Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchase Green Artificial Grass, the largest landscape supplier in the U.S., has partnered with Northeast Ohio's most accredited landscape design and build firm, Ground Works Land Design. Together, they have launched Purchase Green (PG) Cleveland – open as of June 25th. PG Cleveland is the brand's first location in Ohio and the 4th franchise operation to launch in 2022. The newest location resides inside a 55,000 square foot Cleveland warehouse, located at 869 Canterbury Rd., Unit 3, Westlake, Ohio – sharing space with Ground Works and its sister-company Granite Works Stone Design. The Cleveland location will inventory over 40 variations of turf, installation supplies, and more. With a significant market demand and supply gap for synthetic turf in Ohio, PG Cleveland is eager to deliver exceptional service, high-quality products, and unique landscape designs.

The expansion of Purchase Green's East coast network presents Ohio residents and business owners with a direct line to the highest quality artificial grass at industry-best pricing. Supported by Purchase Green's U.S.-based, vertically-integrated supply chain, PG Cleveland is well positioned to maintain a stock of over 200,000 square feet of artificial grass at all times.

Ground Works has been servicing Northeast Ohio since 2009 when president and founder, Tony Nasrallah, launched the landscaping company. Over the past 13 years, Ground Works has evolved from one man and one truck, to over 55 employees, 30+ vehicles, a landscape design studio, and a portfolio of affiliate companies. The award-winning landscape and design firm is no stranger to growth – in October 2021, Nasrallah acquired a countertop stone business and warehouse with specific multifaceted business plans in mind.

"I always knew I wanted to deliver a unique customer experience, under one roof, with various product and service offerings," said Tony Nasrallah. "Purchase Green is the perfect addition to our company because they offer a superior product and fill a current void in the local marketplace for synthetic turf. They happen to be incredible people, too!"

Purchase Green is proud to have partnered with Ground Works Land Design. Together both organizations will strive to leverage opportunities within the region and fulfill their promises to serve the community with integrity and efficiency. For more information on supplies, locations, and franchise opportunities, visit purchasegreen.com

SOURCE Purchase Green Artificial Grass