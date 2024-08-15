Pure 111 Joins Forces with Cosmetic Physician Partners to Expand Service Offerings and Elevate Patient Experience

By leaning on CPP's integrated support model, Pure 111 has been able to focus more intently on patient experience as well as realizing strong top-line and bottom-line growth. The clinic has launched new initiatives, including a loyalty membership program, a specialized migraine treatment, an acne program, and an AI treatment result simulator. Plans for a second location are also being considered to offer expanded access to their unique blend of treatments.

Daniel Schacter, President of Cosmetic Physician Partners, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Pure 111 represents the high standards of excellence we value in our clinic network. Amy and her team's dedication to exceptional patient experience perfectly aligns with our goals, and we're confident this collaboration will be mutually beneficial."

Since joining CPP, Pure 111 has continued to uphold its reputation as a leader in the local aesthetics community. This dedication is underscored by its recent nomination as one of the top five Medical Spas in St. Louis by A List Magazine.

For more information about Pure 111 Medical Aesthetics, please visit www.pure111.com .

About Pure 111

Pure 111 Medical Aesthetics, located in Fairview Heights, IL, offers a sophisticated and personalized approach to non-surgical cosmetic procedures. Specializing in injectables, lasers, facials, and body treatments, Pure 111 is dedicated to providing exceptional care in an upscale, intimate setting. The clinic's award-winning team of medical professionals is committed to enhancing natural beauty with customized treatment plans and the latest industry innovations.

About Cosmetic Physician Partners Inc.

Cosmetic Physician Partners (CPP) is building the premiere medical aesthetic clinic network in the US for the long-term benefit of all our partners, clients, and employees. CPP's leadership team brings together some of the world's leading clinic operators and specialists in the medical aesthetic business.

Additional information on CPP is available at www.cosmeticphysicianpartners.com.

For More Information

Sean Walsh

Head of Partnerships

[email protected]

SOURCE Cosmetic Physician Partners