Pure DC Completes Europe's First Successful Data Centre Biomethane Proof of Concept

Dublin campus achieves 100% decarbonisation of its natural gas usage

DUBLIN, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Data Centres Group (Pure DC), the developer, and operator of hyperscale cloud and AI data centres, today announced it achieved 100% decarbonisation of natural gas consumption during 2025 through Europe's first successful biomethane proof of concept (PoC).

Throughout 2025, all operational natural gas consumption was matched with renewable biomethane, using independently certified gas attributes and recognised Irish and European accounting methodologies. Pure DC utilised Irish Renewable Gas Guarantees of Origin (RGGOs) and European Biomethane Guarantees of Origin (GOs). These certificates were sourced and retired on a megawatt-hour basis to match gas consumption, and met recognised sustainability, traceability, and chain-of-custody requirements, aligned with European renewable gas market practice, EU Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS), RE100 technical criteria and broader corporate decarbonisation and climate reporting frameworks.

The PoC was consistent with Irish policy on data centres and decarbonisation, which prioritises emissions reduction, transparency, and the progressive transition away from unabated fossil fuel use, while recognising the role of renewable gases as a transitional solution where grid-based deployment is constrained in the near term.

The PoC also aligns with Ireland's National Biomethane Strategy, which sets out a policy roadmap to scale sustainable biomethane production and stimulate demand for renewable gas across the economy. By sourcing certified biomethane attributes linked to injections into the gas network, Pure DC contributes to market demand signals that underpin the development of Ireland's renewable gas sector. It is hoped this will act as a stimulus to grow Ireland's domestic renewable gas market while lowering operational emissions.

Pure DC acknowledges that renewable gas is a transitional measure rather than an ultimate outcome. Adhering to Irish policy, the company is actively evaluating Irish Biomethane Purchase Agreements (BPA) and ongoing EU biomethane imports to enhance supply reliability and foster development of the local renewable gas market.

Concurrently, Pure DC is advancing longer-term strategies consistent with Ireland's Large Energy User policy and Climate Action Plan, including integrating local renewable projects, implementing demand-side management, deploying energy storage and integrated grid design, and adopting energy efficiency measures to further reduce emissions intensity.

DUB01 has been operational since 2024 and supports high-density workloads with cutting-edge cooling and power infrastructure. Located in the fibre-rich Ballycoolin area, the site is designed to deliver 54MW across three data centres: DUB01 (14MW), DUB02 (24MW), DUB03 (16MW). In 2023, we acquired an additional 25 acres west of the site, enabling a future expansion of 90MW, subject to permitting and power.

The campus incorporates sustainable practices, including biochar in landscaping to reduce water usage, and Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) for backup and short-term primary power generation. The site includes onsite energy infrastructure designed for 5 nines operational resilience, supported by a 200 MW thermal gas connection. Where feasible, the development allows for future heat export to district heating networks, offering potential benefits to the local community and businesses, as well as opportunity for dispatchable generation capacity to meet resilience and grid support obligations in line with Ireland's Large Energy Users policy.

Notes to editors:

About Pure Data Centres Group: Pure DC builds, and operates data centres across Europe, the Middle East and Asia for some of the world's largest hyperscalers. We specialise in overcoming complex challenges such as land availability, power constraints, and regulatory hurdles. We are committed to driving lasting positive change, reducing the environmental impact of digital infrastructure, and building trusted, long-term relationships with our customers, partners, and communities.

For more on Pure DC go to www.puredc.com

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SOURCE Pure DC