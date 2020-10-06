Pure Farmland™ Awards $100,000 To Local Gardens and Farms

"At Pure Farmland, we truly believe that good things are grown from the ground up, and we're honored to help these deserving organizations do more and grow more," said Erin Thacker, MA, RDN, brand manager for Pure Farmland. "From the launch of this grant program to our ongoing partnership with American Farmland Trust, the Pure Growth Project is just one of the many ways we continue to build on our longstanding commitment to protect vital farmland and green spaces throughout the country."

2020 Pure Growth Project Grant Recipients

Norris Square Neighborhood Project | Philadelphia, Pa.

Raleigh City Farm | Raleigh, N.C.

Promise of Peace Community Gardens | Dallas, Texas

Bonton Farms | Dallas, Texas

Acta Non Verba: Youth Urban Farm Project | Oakland, Calif.

Garfield Park Community Council | Chicago, Ill.

E.A.T. South | Montgomery, Ala.

City Blossoms Inc. | Washington D.C.

Inter-Faith Food Shuttle | Raleigh, N.C.

Michigan Urban Farming Initiative | Detroit, Mich.

Shalom Farms | Midlothian, Va.

Green Guerillas | New York, N.Y.

St. Philip's School and Community Center | Dallas, Texas

Dorothy McGowan Memorial Garden | New York, N.Y.

Frazier Revitalization, Inc. | Dallas, Texas

Florence Fang Community Farm | San Francisco, Calif.

Bronzeville Alliance | Chicago, Ill.

Tampa Heights Community Garden | Tampa, Fla.

El Jardin de las Mariposas | Chicago, Ill.

Unlimited Potential | Phoenix, Ariz.

Urban Food Forest at Browns Mill Community Garden | Atlanta, Ga.

International Rescue Committee | Dallas, Texas

Dorchester Community Garden | Chicago, Ill.

Brewerytown Garden | Philadelphia, Pa.

Interim Community Development Association | Seattle, Wash.

Urban Sprouts | San Francisco, Calif.

North Lawndale Triangle Garden | Chicago, Ill.

Heartland Human Care Services | Chicago, Ill.

Brooklyn Rescue Mission Urban Harvest Center | Brooklyn, N.Y.

Target Hunger | Houston, Texas

Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation | San Francisco, Calif.

Sgt. Anthony Park Neighborhood Association | Jersey City, N.J.

Fresh Future Farm Inc. | North Charleston, S.C.

The Civic Garden Center of Greater Cincinnati | Cincinnati, Ohio

The Center for Children & Young Adults | Marietta, Ga.

The Fit and Food Connection | St. Louis, Mo.

Gateway Greening | St. Louis, Mo.

Groundwork Buffalo | Buffalo, N.Y.

Edgemere Farm | Queens, N.Y.

Redden Gardens & The Center for Great Neighborhoods | Covington, Ky.

Fields 4 Valor Farms | Brandywine, Md.

Local Environmental Agriculture Project | Roanoke, Va.

Unity Gardens | South Bend, Ind.

Seeds of Hope Wilson | Wilson, N.C.

Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation | Cincinnati, Ohio

Taproot Kitchen | State College, Pa.

Summit Community Gardens | Park City, Utah

Warren County Schools | Warrenton, Ga.

The Big Garden | Omaha, Neb.

In addition to protecting one square foot of farmland for every purchase of a Pure Farmland product, the brand is also giving Americans the chance to help grow the impact of the Pure Growth Project with the launch of a new virtual community garden. For every garden photo submitted at www.puregrowthproject.com, Pure Farmland will donate another $10 toward community farm and garden grants, up to $25,000.

For more information, please visit pure-farmland.com/impact/. Pure Farmland is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Pure Farmland™

Pure Farmland™ is a maker of high-quality, plant-based protein products, such as breakfast patties, burger patties, meatballs, and pre-seasoned protein starters and serves retail customers. Pure Farmland products are proudly crafted in the USA with soy protein, coconut oil, natural flavors, are gluten and dairy free, and serve as a good source of protein. To learn more about Pure Farmland, please visit www.Pure-Farmland.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. Pure Farmland is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. and 15,000 European employees are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made us one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Related Links

www.smithfieldfoods.com

