Pure Farmland™ Presents $20,000 To Norris Square Neighborhood Project As Part Of Its Pure Growth Project

After receiving 167 applications from community gardens and farms across 31 states, 50 organizations were carefully selected to receive grants ranging from $1,000 to $20,000, providing a total of $100,000 in financial support to nurture these unique neighborhood spaces.

Pure Farmland joined Norris Square Neighborhood Project to celebrate the urban garden's achievements and highlight the amazing impact their hard work has on the neighborhood. The event included a check presentation for $20,000 in support of the construction of new raised beds to increase the number of available plots for community gardeners. In an especially difficult time for families facing food insecurity, Norris Square Neighborhood Project is expanding its farming area to accommodate more growers to respond to this need. The local Philadelphia garden is applauded for its commitment in addressing the needs of the community as they emerge, especially for their efforts in helping ensure its neighbors remain as healthy as possible during the current public health and economic crisis.

"Norris Square Neighborhood Project is excited to partner with Pure Farmland, as we work to ensure that more people in the community can grow foods that make them feel good - nutritious, fresh fruits and vegetables, including many varieties traditional to Puerto Rican foodways, as our neighborhood is rooted in this heritage," said Teresa Elliott, executive director for Norris Square Neighborhood Project. "We look forward to bringing together young and old to garden together, helping to keep our neighborhood strong."

"Pure Farmland is humbled to bring this opportunity to Norris Square Neighborhood Project, so they can continue to be a pillar of inspiration and strength to their community," said Erin Thacker, MA, RDN, brand manager for Pure Farmland. "Seeing the impact the grant will make for local residents and feeling the excitement around the new developments only builds our passion to give back to deserving organizations like this around the country through the Pure Growth Project."

About Pure Farmland™

Pure Farmland™ is a maker of high-quality, plant-based protein products, such as breakfast links and patties, burger patties, meatballs, pre-seasoned protein starters, and dinner links and serves retail customers. Pure Farmland products are proudly crafted in the USA with soy protein, coconut oil, natural flavors, are gluten and dairy free, and serve as a good source of protein. To learn more about Pure Farmland, please visit www.Pure-Farmland.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. Pure Farmland is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. and 15,000 European employees are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made us one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Norris Square Neighborhood Project

Norris Square Neighborhood Project (NSNP) is a unique organization that offers youth and community residents a safe space to explore cultural and social-justice issues, create art, and develop sustainable-agriculture skills. For over 45 years, youth have developed leadership skills, built relationships with each other and staff, learned about urban agriculture, and created performing and visual art. Annually, NSNP serves up to 100 high-school-aged youth through after-school and summer programs. NSNP also serves community members through innovative programming and its six Puerto Rican/Latinx culturally-themed garden and agricultural spaces.

