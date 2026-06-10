Pure Fishing to Unify Global Supply Chain Planning with RELEX Solutions

Global fishing supply leader adopts end-to-end planning platform to improve forecast accuracy, increase fill rates, and advance S&OP maturity

ATLANTA, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RELEX Solutions today announced that Pure Fishing, a global leader in recreational and performance fishing tackle and equipment, has selected RELEX to unify demand planning, master planning, and distribution planning across its global manufacturing and distribution network. Pure Fishing is a collection of the world's favorite fishing brands, including Abu Garcia, Berkley, Fenwick, Penn, Plano, Ugly Stik and many others.

Pure Fishing manages thousands of retail SKUs across a global manufacturing network, reaching anglers worldwide through retail, e-commerce, and distribution partners. The company had relied on mixed legacy technologies and spreadsheet-based processes to manage planning. Pure Fishing selected RELEX as it consolidates disconnected systems and advances its Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) capabilities.

RELEX will help Pure Fishing generate more precise demand signals by incorporating point-of-sale data from key retail partners and leveraging advanced AI capabilities to enable touchless planning, reduce manual effort, and apply dynamic safety stock that adapts to seasonal demand patterns. Establish, Inc. will support the implementation while helping Pure Fishing design new S&OP processes and manage organizational change.

"Our products have long lead times, so when demand changes, our ability to react is limited," said Jay Schroeder, VP of Supply Chain at Pure Fishing. "RELEX's demand planning capabilities stood out. A more precise demand signal will make a meaningful difference in how we manage supply and serve our customers."

"We are proud to support Pure Fishing on this transformation," said Håkan Andersson, CEO, Establish, Inc. "Our S&OP design and change management expertise, combined with the RELEX platform, will help their team realize value quickly and build planning capabilities that scale with their business."

"Pure Fishing is building the foundation for a genuinely mature S&OP process," said Stefano Scandelli, General Manager, Manufacturing at RELEX Solutions. "The teams managing supply decisions across thousands of retail SKUs deserve systems that unlock greater value and insight. Touchless planning and a unified demand signal will give their teams the daily support they need, reducing manual efforts and giving them valuable time back."

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions provides an AI platform for intelligent decision-making and automation across complex operational environments. Trusted by 700+ customers globally, RELEX helps retailers, manufacturers, and wholesalers plan, decide, and act across demand, inventory, merchandising, pricing, and supply chain operations.

Built on two decades of domain expertise and a unified data foundation, the RELEX platform helps companies to deploy, connect, and scale capabilities on a single platform, to innovate at their own pace. Leading brands like ADUSA, Camco, Carhartt, COSMOS Pharmaceutical Corporation, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Body Shop, The Home Depot, Sun Tire & Auto Service, and Vita Coco use RELEX to run and continuously evolve their operations. Learn more at: relexsolutions.com/customers

SOURCE RELEX Solutions