Pure Glow Attracts Veteran Franchise Beauty Franchisees

BOSTON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the dynamic world of beauty franchises, a significant shift is capturing the attention of both consumers and seasoned entrepreneurs. Leading this transformation is Pure Glow, an innovator in the airbrush tanning world. Since announcing its franchising initiative late last year, Pure Glow has successfully signed seven new franchise partners.

Pure Glow stands out as the next big beauty franchise due to the impressive pedigree of its new franchisees, all hailing from the beauty industry. Five of these partners are experienced Drybar and European Wax Center franchisees, drawn by their deep understanding of the beauty service sector. Additionally, two partners from the retail beauty industry have recognized Pure Glow as a pioneer in the growing trend of sunless tanning.

Pure Glow's experienced franchise partners validate the opportunity for its national expansion plans. Post this

Simplified Operations

Shannon Williams, the first franchisee who committed to Drybar, epitomizes the appeal of Pure Glow. Renowned for her strategic foresight and operational mastery, Dallas-native Williams was drawn to Pure Glow's streamlined model. "The model solves most pain points in the beauty service industry. Lauren has an amazing tanning formulation, designed a beautiful experience, and is evolving the archaic tanning salon franchise model," Williams said, emphasizing the simplicity of operations and visionary leadership at Pure Glow. The average Pure Glow studio employs 8-12 employees, compared to 25-30 stylists at each Drybar location. Her first location will open in the fall at Mockingbird Station in Dallas, TX.

Ease of Licensing

Joy Vertz, the current Drybar franchisee of the year, highlighted the lack of licensing requirements for airbrush specialists as a pivotal attraction. "If you talk to any beauty and wellness franchisee, their biggest pain point is recruiting and retaining licensed service providers. Pure Glow can recruit from a wider pool of applicants since there are no licensing requirements for airbrush specialists," Vertz noted. Vertz plans to replicate the geographic reach of her current Drybars in Wisconsin and Illinois with Pure Glow.

Elevated Experience

Erinn Moss, set to introduce Pure Glow to Michigan, was drawn to the brand's emphasis on aesthetically pleasing studio designs. "There is definitely a need to create an elevated experience that Pure Glow can deliver," Moss observed. She believes that the upscale service offering of Pure Glow will complement her Drybar ventures, providing clients with a comprehensive beauty solution. Moss plans to open future locations where Drybar and Pure Glow can operate side by side.

Executive Expertise

A key differentiator for Pure Glow is its executive team. Libsey James, an early franchisee of European Wax Center and Orange Theory Fitness, recognizes the caliber of talent that founder Lauren Rampello Becotte has assembled. This team includes seasoned professionals like Sean Bock and Lynn Griffin, whose backgrounds in launching and supporting beauty franchises like Drybar and Heyday Skincare are unparalleled. "The service offering combined with the talent of the whole team made this a very compelling opportunity for me. It definitely harkens back to the early successes I witnessed at European Wax and Orange Theory Fitness," James shared.

Franchise Partner Collaboration

Founder Lauren Rampello Becotte emphasized the mutual benefits and growth that come from partnering with franchisees. "Our franchise partners are indispensable as we venture into redefining the spray tan franchise category. They bring invaluable insights that are pivotal for our national expansion, much like the growth Drybar and European Wax experienced 15 years ago," she stated.

As Pure Glow carves its niche, the influx of Drybar and European Wax franchisees signals a broader industry shift towards health-conscious, accessible, simplified operations, and refined beauty services. This movement, championed by visionaries like Williams, Vertz, Moss, James, and Rampello Becotte, and supported by an experienced executive team, is setting new standards for excellence and customer satisfaction in the sector. Pure Glow plans to open its third company-owned location this year, supporting franchise openings in Phoenix, Dallas, Nashville, Sarasota, FL, Birmingham, MI, Milwaukee, WI, and Chestnut Hill, MA.

About Pure Glow

Open since 2015 and franchising since 2023, Pure Glow is the airbrush tanning concept that is committed to re-defining what it means to provide a healthy and high-quality sunless tan. With two locations open and operating in Boston, the brand is looking for excitable, friendly and fun franchise partners who are interested in defining the industry standard around safe, organic and effective sunless tanning. The average cost to open a Pure Glow studio ranges from $335,700 to $661,850. For more information on franchising, please visit https://www.pureglow.com/franchise.

Contact Information: Sean Bock, Pure Glow | [email protected]

SOURCE Pure Glow