Pure Glow Launches Organic Health and Beauty Franchise Opportunities Nationwide

BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading U.S. organic spray tanning company Pure Glow announced today the creation of Pure Glow Franchise Inc., as the company expands into new markets nationwide and launches the first U.S. franchise network focused exclusively on custom organic spray tanning services.

Entrepreneurs and small business owners now have access to the $11B global and rapidly expanding organic beauty and spray tanning market; and the opportunity to provide high quality, environmentally responsible alternatives to spray tan retailers within their local markets, utilizing safe and non-toxic ingredients.

Pure Glow franchises require a small, cost-efficient studio footprint and an accessible start-up price point of around $140,000, including a $35,000 franchise fee. Pure Glow Franchise Inc. provides franchise owners with corporate assistance throughout the site selection, lease negotiation, studio design/build and launch process; as well as hands-on training for owners and team members at the corporate office in Boston.

The company's innovative sales and marketing tools, membership model, business processes and franchise templates provide new franchise owners with the best practices and training they need to build a sustainable organic beauty business. Franchise owners pay a 9% annual sales fee, which includes national marketing and branding, ongoing training and hands-on corporate support.

"I launched Pure Glow Franchise Inc. to empower entrepreneurs to start and grow their own small businesses," said Lauren Rampello, founder of Pure Glow. "Together we can provide a healthy and fun tanning experience to conscious consumers, as we grow the Pure Glow brand from coast to coast."

Pure Glow has reimagined the spray tan industry with its bright studio spaces, trained technical staff, online booking, and high-quality natural-looking product; providing a stark alternative to traditional spray tan retailers. Its custom organic product is a nontoxic and high performing alternative to conventional spray tan booths. The results look natural and unique on every skin tone, last 7-10 days, and fade beautifully.

The Pure Glow brand launched in Boston in 2015 and experienced quick and steady growth in response to consumer needs for more health-conscious sun protection and safer cosmetic products. While indoor tanning salons have closed at rapid rates in the last few years, in response to regulation changes and global trends, the demand for healthy and natural-looking tanning solutions continues to grow.

"Launching, operating and growing my own Pure Glow studio has been the most challenging, stimulating and rewarding professional experience of my life," said Rampello. "It's the best professional decision I've ever made. For someone who is motivated, ambitious, passionate about health and beauty; and looking to grow professionally, there is no better opportunity then to start a franchised business like ours."

Pure Glow Franchise Inc. is currently targeting franchise owners within Massachusetts and throughout the east coast, including the major metro areas of Washington D.C., Nashville and Miami. Pure Glow franchises offer professional, modern studio spaces and energizing employment opportunities, with training and hands-on corporate support.

