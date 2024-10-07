Pure Glow Opens First Phoenix Location on October 10th

PHOENIX, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Glow, the leading airbrush tanning brand known for its healthier, UV-free approach to achieving the perfect tan, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first Phoenix location on October 10th. Located at 3170 East Camelback Road, this marks Pure Glow's debut in the Arizona market, providing an elevated airbrush tanning experience for the residents of Phoenix.

Kelli Caires , franchise partner for the Phoenix location, expressed her enthusiasm for the community's support: "The positive response from the Phoenix community has been incredible. People are excited about our mission to offer a healthier, sunless option for the perfect tan, and we are thrilled to bring this service to the area."

In celebration of the grand opening, Pure Glow is offering an exclusive promotional package. Clients can purchase a five-pack of airbrush tanning services for $199, a total retail value of $325, representing a savings of $126. This limited-time offer allows new clients to experience Pure Glow's proprietary tanning process at a significant discount.

Designed with both beauty and wellness in mind, Pure Glow offers a sunless tanning solution that uses an exclusive formula containing skin-nourishing and non-toxic ingredients. Pure Glow's airbrush tanning process delivers a flawless, natural-looking tan in less than 20 minutes, making it a convenient choice for busy professionals, students, and beauty-conscious individuals.

The new Phoenix studio hired eleven trained beauty professionals passionate about providing an elevated spray tan experience. The studio's interior reflects Pure Glow's commitment to creating a luxurious yet welcoming environment for all clients.

With multiple locations nationwide, including recent expansions in Boston and Dallas, Pure Glow is rapidly becoming a leader in the airbrush tanning industry. The Phoenix studio is the latest step in the brand's mission to provide high-quality, health-conscious tanning options to communities across the country.

For more information about Pure Glow Phoenix or to book your first session, visit https://pureglow.com/pages/phoenix .

Media Contact: [email protected]

About Pure Glow:

Founded by Lauren Rampello Becotte, Pure Glow is a sunless airbrush tanning brand that offers a healthier, UV-free alternative to traditional tanning. With locations across the U.S., Pure Glow is committed to providing premium tanning services in a luxurious and health-conscious environment. To learn more about its franchising program visit https://pureglow.com/pages/franchises

SOURCE Pure Glow