Pure Glow Unveils New Flagship Studio in Seaport District

Pure Glow was founded in Boston and has a long history of serving clients since its first location in Back Bay in 2015. Over the years, Pure Glow has established itself as a trusted name in the beauty industry, known for its high-quality airbrush tanning services and exceptional customer care.

Lauren Rampello Becotte, the visionary behind Pure Glow, was born and raised in Leominster, MA, and graduated from Northeastern University in 2010. With a passion for health and wellness, Lauren identified a gap in the market for modernized airbrush tanning solutions. Her dedication to better results, safer ingredients, and a superior customer experience has driven Pure Glow's success. Since its inception, Pure Glow has performed over 70,000 services within the Boston area.

The new Seaport location signifies a major investment in the growing trend of airbrush tanning. Designed with a high level of sophistication and attention to detail, the studio aims to deliver an unparalleled experience in the sunless tanning service category. This flagship studio is set to redefine what clients can expect from airbrush tanning, combining luxurious surroundings with the latest in healthy tanning technology.

A significant part of this investment involves Pure Glow's partnership with Heitler Houstoun, a renowned design firm known for its work with brands like Drybar, Rent the Runway, and Madison Reed. Together, they have completely revamped the airbrush tanning experience. The new Seaport studio will feature state-of-the-art design elements that prioritize both function and aesthetics, creating an environment that is as beautiful as it is practical. The design incorporates advanced ventilation systems, optimal lighting, and premium materials to ensure a comfortable and luxurious experience for every client.

"The opening of our Seaport location marks an exciting chapter for Pure Glow. As our flagship studio, it embodies our commitment to excellence and innovation in airbrush tanning," said Lauren Rampello Becotte, Founder and CEO of Pure Glow. "We are thrilled to continue our expansion and bring our premium services to more clients in Boston and beyond."

This flagship studio located at 100 Northern Avenue will serve as the cornerstone for Pure Glow's recently launched franchise opportunity and will employ over ten new airbrush specialists. Pure Glow has plans to open studios in Phoenix, Dallas, Nashville, Milwaukee, Sarasota, FL, and Birmingham, MI before the summer of 2025. In addition, Pure Glow continues its strategic expansion within the Boston area, with plans to open a new location in Chestnut Hill by the summer of 2025. This addition will further strengthen Pure Glow's presence in the city as the brand explores additional growth opportunities throughout the Boston market. This expansion reflects Pure Glow's vision of becoming a national leader in the beauty franchise sector.

The Seaport is running an exclusive offer to purchase a 5-session package at a steeply discounted rate of $295. To book a service at our newest location, please visit our Seaport page here . To learn more about our franchise opportunity, please visit our franchise site .

