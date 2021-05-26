Pure Storage Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended May 2, 2021.

"Pure Storage expanded our strong growth trend from last quarter with balanced contributions across all aspects of our business," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "Our growing customer base loves our Modern Data Experience consisting of the industry's most advanced platforms, unique Evergreen and Pure as-a-Service models, with leading reliability and total cost of ownership."

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue $412.7 million , up 12% year-over-year

, up 12% year-over-year Subscription services revenue $162.8 million , up 35% year-over-year

, up 35% year-over-year GAAP gross margin 68.3%; non-GAAP gross margin 70.5%

GAAP operating loss $(76.2) million ; non-GAAP operating income $0.3 million

; non-GAAP operating income Operating cash flow $21.4 million ; free cash flow $(6.4) million

; free cash flow Total cash and investments $1.2 billion

Deferred revenue $866.2 million , up 23% year-over-year

, up 23% year-over-year Remaining performance obligations (RPO) exceeding $1.1 billion , up 24% year-over-year

"We are very pleased with the strong start to the year returning to double digit revenue growth," said Kevan Krysler, CFO, Pure Storage. "Broad-based performance in the quarter included early signs of strength in our commercial business and continuing accelerated momentum of FlashArray//C."

First Quarter Company Highlights and Achievements

Industry Accolades: FlashBlade ® was named a leader in the GigaOm Radar Report for High-Performance Object Storage and a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage.

FlashBlade was named a leader in the GigaOm Radar Report for High-Performance Object Storage and a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage. Purity software enhancements across Pure's portfolio enable new use cases: Updates to the flagship Purity software for FlashBlade and FlashArray TM accelerate Windows applications; deliver ransomware protection across file, block, and native cloud-based apps; and make hybrid storage for both departmental and data center workloads obsolete with the FlashArray//C all-QLC platform.

Updates to the flagship Purity software for FlashBlade and FlashArray accelerate Windows applications; deliver ransomware protection across file, block, and native cloud-based apps; and make hybrid storage for both departmental and data center workloads obsolete with the FlashArray//C all-QLC platform. New Bare Metal as-a-Service solution with Equinix: Pure Storage on Equinix Metal is a full stack, bare metal solution that delivers a unified, connected platform for any stage of an organization's cloud journey.

Pure Storage on Equinix Metal is a full stack, bare metal solution that delivers a unified, connected platform for any stage of an organization's cloud journey. Pure Cloud Block Store is now generally available on both AWS and Microsoft Azure: Cloud Block Store eliminates common storage tradeoffs by combining high-performance, efficiency, reliability, and simplicity into a cloud native solution, now available on multiple hyperscalers.

Second Quarter Guidance



Q2 FY22 Revenue $ 470 Million Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 15 Million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income (loss) to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because certain items that impact this measure are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Pure will host a teleconference to discuss the first quarter fiscal 2022 results at 2:00 pm PT today, May 26, 2021. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website, investor.purestorage.com . Pure will also post its earnings presentation to this website in advance of the call and post its prepared remarks to this website within 24 hours of completion of the call. A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website and in addition, for two weeks at (855) 859-2056 (or 404-537-3406 for international callers) with passcode 9699895.

Upcoming Events

Pure is scheduled to participate virtually at the following investor conferences:

William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Time: 10:00 am PT

Pure Presenters: Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO and Kevan Krysler, CFO

Pure Participants: Matt Kixmoeller, VP, Strategy and Sanjot Khurana, VP of Investor Relations

Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Thursday, June 3, 2021

Pure Participants: Kevan Krysler, CFO, Rob Lee, VP and Chief Architect and Sanjot Khurana, VP of Investor Relations

Bank of America 2021 Global Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Time: 11:30 am PT

Pure Presenters: Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO and Kevan Krysler, CFO

Pure Participants: Matt Kixmoeller, VP, Strategy and Sanjot Khurana, VP of Investor Relations

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on Pure's Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com .

_______

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition

Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays.

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to future period outcomes, our continued momentum and growth potential, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business operations, liquidity and capital resources, employees, customers, supply chain, financial results and the economy, our expectations regarding product and technology differentiation, including our new offerings, strategy and adoption of subscription services, growing customer adoption, the continued success of the Portworx technology, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2021. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of May 26, 2021, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired companies, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to long-term debt, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, restructuring activities, and expenses directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited)





At the End of



First Quarter of

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2021









Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 300,808



$ 337,147

Marketable securities

933,376



916,388

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,046 and $1,033

327,507



460,879

Inventory

49,287



46,733

Deferred commissions, current

55,212



57,183

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

117,880



89,836

Total current assets

1,784,070



1,908,166

Property and equipment, net

172,381



163,041

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

129,582



134,668

Deferred commissions, non-current

130,663



130,741

Intangible assets, net

72,351



76,648

Goodwill

358,736



358,736

Restricted cash

10,544



10,544

Other assets, non-current

39,611



36,896

Total assets

$ 2,697,938



$ 2,819,440

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 40,563



$ 67,530

Accrued compensation and benefits

84,322



160,817

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

52,823



61,754

Operating lease liabilities, current

33,886



32,231

Deferred revenue, current

458,705



438,321

Total current liabilities

670,299



760,653

Long-term debt

763,064



755,814

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

114,304



120,361

Deferred revenue, non-current

407,455



405,376

Other liabilities, non-current

27,343



27,230

Total liabilities

1,982,465



2,069,434

Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and additional paid-in capital

2,359,923



2,307,608

Accumulated other comprehensive income

4,768



7,410

Accumulated deficit

(1,649,218)



(1,565,012)

Total stockholders' equity

715,473



750,006

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,697,938



$ 2,819,440



PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



First Quarter of Fiscal

2022

2021







Revenue:





Product $ 249,888



$ 246,939

Subscription services 162,819



120,180

Total revenue 412,707



367,119

Cost of revenue:





Product (1) 79,064



69,285

Subscription services(1) 51,777



41,009

Total cost of revenue 130,841



110,294

Gross profit 281,866



256,825

Operating expenses:





Research and development (1) 131,381



112,446

Sales and marketing (1) 183,496



173,433

General and administrative (1) 43,146



41,125

Restructuring and other (2) —



14,702

Total operating expenses 358,023



341,706

Loss from operations (76,157)



(84,881)

Other income (expense), net (4,727)



(3,416)

Loss before provision for income taxes (80,884)



(88,297)

Income tax provision 3,322



2,297

Net loss $ (84,206)



$ (90,594)









Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.30)



$ (0.34)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 280,331



262,935



(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:









Cost of revenue -- product $ 1,347



$ 996

Cost of revenue -- subscription services 4,406



3,392

Research and development 30,421



28,711

Sales and marketing 16,808



16,272

General and administrative 8,352



9,323

Total stock-based compensation expense $ 61,334



$ 58,694





(2) Includes expenses related to restructuring and incremental expenses directly related to COVID-19

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)



First Quarter of Fiscal

2022

2021







Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (84,206)



$ (90,594)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 18,826



15,133

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 7,403



6,936

Stock-based compensation expense 61,334



58,694

Other 2,621



1,705

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 133,380



109,441

Inventory (3,508)



(1,370)

Deferred commissions 2,049



(3,159)

Prepaid expenses and other assets (30,407)



(6,298)

Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,581



6,706

Accounts payable (24,354)



(14,294)

Accrued compensation and other liabilities (84,837)



(49,643)

Operating lease liabilities (6,897)



(6,926)

Deferred revenue 22,463



8,772

Net cash provided by operating activities 21,448



35,103

Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (27,829)



(23,782)

Purchases of marketable securities (171,563)



(98,161)

Sales of marketable securities 85,537



17,657

Maturities of marketable securities 65,740



95,375

Net cash used in investing activities (48,115)



(8,911)

Cash flows from financing activities





Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 8,016



9,275

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 17,726



16,021

Proceeds from borrowings —



4,950

Repayments of borrowings (344)



—

Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards (5,050)



(1,374)

Repurchases of common stock (30,020)



(70,119)

Net cash used in financing activities (9,672)



(41,247)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (36,339)



(15,055)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 347,691



377,922

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 311,352



$ 362,867



Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):





First Quarter of Fiscal 2022

First Quarter of Fiscal 2021



GAAP

results

GAAP

gross

margin (a)

Adjustment





Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)

GAAP

results

GAAP

gross

margin (a)

Adjustment





Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)





























































$ 1,347



(c)

















$ 996



(c)



















78



(d)

















36



(d)



















—























438



(e)



















3,067



(f)

















2,004



(f)







Gross profit -- product

$ 170,824



68.4 %

$ 4,492







$ 175,316



70.2 %

$ 177,654



71.9 %

$ 3,474







$ 181,128



73.3 %





























































$ 4,406



(c)

















$ 3,392



(c)



















243



(d)

















99



(d)



















—























190



(e)



















24



(g)

















—













Gross profit --subscription services

$ 111,042



68.2 %

$ 4,673







$ 115,715



71.1 %

$ 79,171



65.9 %

$ 3,681







$ 82,852



68.9 %





























































$ 5,753



(c)

















$ 4,388



(c)



















321



(d)

















135



(d)



















—























628



(e)



















3,067



(f)

















2,004



(f)



















24



(g)

















—













Total gross profit

$ 281,866



68.3 %

$ 9,165







$ 291,031



70.5 %

$ 256,825



70.0 %

$ 7,155







$ 263,980



71.9 %



(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate expenses directly related to COVID-19 pandemic including hazard pay premiums. (f) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. (g) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):



First Quarter of Fiscal 2022

First Quarter of Fiscal 2021

GAAP

results

GAAP

operating

margin (a)

Adjustment





Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)

GAAP

results

GAAP

operating

margin (a)

Adjustment



Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)























































$ 61,334



(c)

















$ 58,694



(c)















5,675



(d)

















1,872



(d)















3,791



(e)

















1,623



(e)















—























9,531



(f)















—























5,799



(g)















3,600



(h)

















2,004



(h)















2,043



(i)

















—











Operating Income (loss) $ (76,157)



-18.5 %

$ 76,443







$ 286



0.1 %

$ (84,881)



-23.1 %

$ 79,523





$ (5,358)



-1.5 %























































$ 61,334



(c)

















$ 58,694



(c)















5,675



(d)

















1,872



(d)















3,791



(e)

















1,623



(e)















—























9,531



(f)















—























5,799



(g)















3,600



(h)

















2,004



(h)















2,043



(i)

















—





















7,403



(j)

















6,936



(j)





Net loss $ (84,206)







$ 83,846







$ (360)







$ (90,594)







$ 86,459





$ (4,135)



















































Net loss per share -- basic and diluted $ (0.30)















$ (0.00)







$ (0.34)













$ (0.02)





Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation -- basic and diluted 280,331















280,331







262,935













262,935























































































(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating loss divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating loss divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired companies. (e) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (f) To eliminate expenses directly related to COVID-19 pandemic. These expenses included marketing commitments no longer deemed to have value and hazard pay premiums. (g) To eliminate restructuring expenses resulting from workforce reduction in February 2020. (h) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. (i) To eliminate acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses. (j) To eliminate amortization expense of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our long-term debt.

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



First Quarter of Fiscal

2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 21,448



$ 35,103

Less: purchases of property and equipment (27,829)



(23,782)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ (6,381)



$ 11,321



SOURCE Pure Storage

