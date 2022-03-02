Pure Storage Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Mar 02, 2022, 16:02 ET
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the most advanced data storage technology and services, announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended February 6, 2022.
"By every measure, Pure had an outstanding quarter and fiscal year," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "As evidenced by the 41% growth in Q4, our strategy to deliver an innovative portfolio of data storage and services, with industry-leading customer experiences and flexible, efficient operations continues to position Pure as the trusted provider for all organizations."
Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Highlights
- Q4 revenue $708.6 million, up 41% year-over-year
- Full-year revenue $2.18 billion, up 29% year-over-year
- Q4 subscription services revenue $216.0 million, up 42% year-over-year
- Full-year subscription services revenue $738.5 million, up 37% year-over-year
- Q4 subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) $848.8 million, up 31% year-over-year
- Remaining performance obligations (RPO) $1.4 billion, up 29% year-over-year
- Q4 GAAP gross margin 67.2%; non-GAAP gross margin 68.8%
- Full-year GAAP gross margin 67.5%; non-GAAP gross margin 69.4%
- Q4 GAAP operating income $29.8 million; non-GAAP operating income $118.7 million
- Q4 GAAP operating margin 4.2%; non-GAAP operating margin 16.8%
- Full-year GAAP operating loss $(98.4) million; non-GAAP operating income $235.0 million
- Full-year GAAP operating margin (4.5)%; non-GAAP operating margin 10.8%
- Q4 operating cash flow $138.2 million; free cash flow $117.2 million
- Full-year operating cash flow $410.1 million; free cash flow $307.8 million
- Total cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $1.41 billion
- Returned approximately $69 million and $200 million in Q4 and FY22, respectively, to stockholders through share repurchases and completed our Board authorized amount of $200 million
"We are thrilled to be capping off the year in a position of leadership and strength," said Kevan Krysler, CFO, Pure Storage. "The momentum we are experiencing is the year's culmination of relentless focus on innovating for our customers."
Fourth Quarter and Full Year Company Highlights
- Surpassed the 10,000 Customer Mark: Pure's customer base further expanded across a wide and balanced range of use cases, industries, and geographies. In Q4, Meta announced Pure as the storage partner to deliver robust and scalable storage capabilities to power its AI Research SuperCluster (RSC).
- Strong Subscription Services Momentum: Pure's subscription services revenue grew 37% YoY in FY22 and Pure unveiled two new service offerings to be generally available in Q1 FY23, Pure Fusion and Portworx Data Services.
- Market-Leading Portfolio Innovation: Pure introduced the new FlashArray//XL to provide unmatched performance and scale to platinum tier applications and expanded features and functionality across the FlashArray and FlashBlade platforms with new Purity software, all available through Pure as-a-Service. Pure also delivered new releases of Portworx Enterprise and PX-Backup.
- Industry and Customer Recognition: Pure set a high-bar with an 85.2 third-party certified Net Promoter Score (NPS). Pure was named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrants for both Primary Storage and Distributed File Systems & Object Storage, marking its 8th consecutive year as a leader.
- Expansion of Research & Development Centers: Pure opened a new R&D site in Bangalore, India, joining global R&D centers in Mountain View, CA, Bellevue, WA, and Vancouver, Canada in North America; and Prague, Czech Republic in EMEA.
First Quarter and FY23 Guidance
|
Q1 FY23
|
FY23
|
Revenue
|
Approx. $520 Million
|
Approx. $2.6 Billion
|
Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
$16 Million
|
$300 Million
|
Non-GAAP Operating Margin
|
Approx. 3%
|
Approx. 11.5%
These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.
Share Repurchase Authorization
Pure's board of directors has authorized incremental share repurchases of up to an additional $250 million under its stock repurchase program. The authorization allows Pure to repurchase shares of its Class A common stock opportunistically and will be funded from available working capital. Repurchases may be made at management's discretion from time to time on the open market through privately negotiated transactions, transactions structured through investment banking institutions, block purchase techniques, 10b5-1 trading plans, or a combination of the foregoing. The repurchase program does not have an expiration date, does not obligate Pure to acquire any of its common stock, and may be suspended or discontinued by the company at any time without prior notice.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.
Analyst Recognition
Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays
Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage
Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to future period financial results, our sustainable growth strategy, our continued momentum and growth potential, particularly within our enterprise customer segment, the potential for supply chain disruptions, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business operations, liquidity and capital resources, employees, customers, financial results and the economy, demand for our products and subscription services, including Pure as-a-Service, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, new customer acquisition, the continued success of the Portworx technology, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov, including as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2021, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of March 2, 2022, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.
Key Business Metric
Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to total annualized contract value of all active subscription agreements, including Evergreen, on the last day of the quarter, plus on-demand revenue for the quarter multiplied by four.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired companies, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to long-term debt, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, restructuring activities, and expenses directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.
|
PURE STORAGE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
At the End of Fiscal
|
2022
|
2021
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 466,199
|
$ 337,147
|
Marketable securities
|
947,073
|
916,388
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $945 and $1,033
|
542,144
|
460,879
|
Inventory
|
38,942
|
46,733
|
Deferred commissions, current
|
81,589
|
57,183
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
116,232
|
89,836
|
Total current assets
|
2,192,179
|
1,908,166
|
Property and equipment, net
|
195,282
|
163,041
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
111,763
|
134,668
|
Deferred commissions, non-current
|
164,718
|
130,741
|
Intangible assets, net
|
62,646
|
76,648
|
Goodwill
|
358,736
|
358,736
|
Restricted cash
|
10,544
|
10,544
|
Other assets, non-current
|
39,447
|
36,896
|
Total assets
|
$ 3,135,315
|
$ 2,819,440
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 70,704
|
$ 67,530
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
205,431
|
160,817
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
78,511
|
61,754
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
35,098
|
32,231
|
Deferred revenue, current
|
562,576
|
438,321
|
Total current liabilities
|
952,320
|
760,653
|
Long-term debt
|
786,779
|
755,814
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
93,479
|
120,361
|
Deferred revenue, non-current
|
517,296
|
405,376
|
Other liabilities, non-current
|
31,105
|
27,230
|
Total liabilities
|
2,380,979
|
2,069,434
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
|
2,470,972
|
2,307,608
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(8,365)
|
7,410
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(1,708,271)
|
(1,565,012)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
754,336
|
750,006
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 3,135,315
|
$ 2,819,440
|
PURE STORAGE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
|
Fourth Quarter of Fiscal
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Revenue:
|
Product
|
$ 492,602
|
$ 350,380
|
$ 1,442,338
|
$ 1,144,098
|
Subscription services
|
215,968
|
152,338
|
738,510
|
540,081
|
Total revenue
|
708,570
|
502,718
|
2,180,848
|
1,684,179
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Product (1)
|
167,964
|
112,310
|
477,899
|
352,987
|
Subscription services (1)
|
64,772
|
49,551
|
230,430
|
182,268
|
Total cost of revenue
|
232,736
|
161,861
|
708,329
|
535,255
|
Gross profit
|
475,834
|
340,857
|
1,472,519
|
1,148,924
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development (1)
|
162,639
|
130,388
|
581,935
|
480,467
|
Sales and marketing (1)
|
231,947
|
198,865
|
799,001
|
716,014
|
General and administrative (1)
|
51,481
|
50,414
|
189,981
|
182,477
|
Restructuring and other (2)
|
—
|
8,009
|
—
|
30,999
|
Total operating expenses
|
446,067
|
387,676
|
1,570,917
|
1,409,957
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
29,767
|
(46,819)
|
(98,398)
|
(261,033)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(10,008)
|
(2,427)
|
(30,098)
|
(9,127)
|
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|
19,759
|
(49,246)
|
(128,496)
|
(270,160)
|
Income tax provision
|
4,816
|
3,047
|
14,763
|
11,916
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 14,943
|
$ (52,293)
|
$ (143,259)
|
$ (282,076)
|
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common
stockholders, basic and diluted
|
$ 0.05
|
$ (0.19)
|
$ (0.50)
|
$ (1.05)
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing net
income (loss) per share attributable to common
stockholders, basic
|
291,351
|
274,421
|
285,882
|
267,824
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing net
income (loss) per share attributable to common
stockholders, diluted
|
317,268
|
274,421
|
285,882
|
267,824
|
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
|
Cost of revenue -- product
|
$ 1,787
|
$ 988
|
$ 6,334
|
$ 4,001
|
Cost of revenue -- subscription services
|
6,142
|
4,018
|
21,240
|
14,979
|
Research and development
|
39,921
|
29,450
|
142,264
|
117,220
|
Sales and marketing
|
17,122
|
17,230
|
71,439
|
65,248
|
General and administrative
|
14,228
|
10,903
|
45,686
|
40,896
|
Total stock-based compensation expense
|
$ 79,200
|
$ 62,589
|
$ 286,963
|
$ 242,344
|
(2) Includes expenses related to restructuring and incremental expenses directly related to COVID-19.
|
PURE STORAGE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
Fourth Quarter of Fiscal
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 14,943
|
$ (52,293)
|
$ (143,259)
|
$ (282,076)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
23,546
|
20,231
|
83,151
|
70,042
|
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
|
8,566
|
7,545
|
31,577
|
29,070
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
79,200
|
62,589
|
286,963
|
242,344
|
Impairment of long-lived assets
|
—
|
—
|
471
|
7,505
|
Other
|
4,499
|
3,229
|
13,075
|
7,340
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
(188,035)
|
(82,810)
|
(81,247)
|
410
|
Inventory
|
4,080
|
(3,966)
|
4,118
|
(8,690)
|
Deferred commissions
|
(37,988)
|
(35,836)
|
(58,383)
|
(48,721)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(13,505)
|
3,624
|
(25,788)
|
(33,982)
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
7,891
|
7,370
|
29,952
|
28,804
|
Accounts payable
|
20,967
|
(22,930)
|
6,711
|
(14,364)
|
Accrued compensation and other liabilities
|
94,212
|
86,709
|
58,961
|
76,972
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(10,257)
|
(6,874)
|
(32,351)
|
(27,318)
|
Deferred revenue
|
130,122
|
82,445
|
236,176
|
140,305
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
138,241
|
69,033
|
410,127
|
187,641
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Purchases of property and equipment(1)
|
(21,070)
|
(21,332)
|
(102,287)
|
(94,975)
|
Acquisition, net of cash acquired
|
—
|
165
|
—
|
(339,641)
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
(114,605)
|
(119,568)
|
(617,043)
|
(573,959)
|
Sales of marketable securities
|
53,548
|
39,323
|
200,482
|
171,530
|
Maturities of marketable securities
|
63,007
|
99,156
|
366,165
|
423,936
|
Other
|
—
|
—
|
(600)
|
(5,000)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(19,120)
|
(2,256)
|
(153,283)
|
(418,109)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Net proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
14,966
|
33,695
|
48,709
|
59,372
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock
|
—
|
—
|
36,641
|
32,439
|
Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
251,892
|
Repayments of borrowing
|
(267)
|
(33)
|
(1,137)
|
(33)
|
Principal payments on finance lease obligations
|
(586)
|
—
|
(1,000)
|
—
|
Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards
|
(2,165)
|
(4,178)
|
(10,835)
|
(8,258)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
(69,562)
|
(23,621)
|
(200,170)
|
(135,175)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(57,614)
|
5,863
|
(127,792)
|
200,237
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and
|
61,507
|
72,640
|
129,052
|
(30,231)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
415,236
|
275,051
|
347,691
|
377,922
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$ 476,743
|
$ 347,691
|
$ 476,743
|
$ 347,691
|
(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $2.5 million and $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021 and $8.8 million and $2.3 million for fiscal 2022 and 2021.
|
Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures
|
The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):
|
Fourth Quarter of Fiscal
|
Fourth Quarter of Fiscal
|
2022
|
2021
|
GAAP
results
|
GAAP
gross
margin (a)
|
Adjustment
|
Non-
GAAP
results
|
Non-
GAAP
gross
margin (b)
|
GAAP
results
|
GAAP
gross
margin (a)
|
Adjustment
|
Non-
GAAP
results
|
Non-
GAAP
gross
margin (b)
|
$ 1,787
|
(c)
|
$ 988
|
(c)
|
42
|
(d)
|
18
|
(d)
|
3,462
|
(e)
|
3,062
|
(e)
|
Gross profit --
product
|
$ 324,638
|
65.9 %
|
$ 5,291
|
$ 329,929
|
67.0 %
|
$ 238,070
|
67.9 %
|
$ 4,068
|
$ 242,138
|
69.1 %
|
$ 6,142
|
(c)
|
$ 4,018
|
(c)
|
253
|
(d)
|
64
|
(d)
|
24
|
(f)
|
25
|
(f)
|
Gross profit --
subscription services
|
$ 151,196
|
70.0 %
|
$ 6,419
|
$ 157,615
|
73.0 %
|
$ 102,787
|
67.5 %
|
$ 4,107
|
$ 106,894
|
70.2 %
|
$ 7,929
|
(c)
|
$ 5,006
|
(c)
|
295
|
(d)
|
82
|
(d)
|
3,462
|
(e)
|
3,062
|
(e)
|
24
|
(f)
|
25
|
(f)
|
Total gross profit
|
$ 475,834
|
67.2 %
|
$ 11,710
|
$ 487,544
|
68.8 %
|
$ 340,857
|
67.8 %
|
$ 8,175
|
$ 349,032
|
69.4 %
|
(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.
|
(b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.
|
(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.
|
(d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.
|
(e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.
|
(f) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.
|
The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
2022
|
GAAP
|
GAAP gross
|
Adjustment
|
Non-
GAAP
results
|
Non-
GAAP
gross
margin (b)
|
$ 6,334
|
(c)
|
225
|
(d)
|
12,803
|
(e)
|
Gross profit -- product
|
$ 964,439
|
66.9 %
|
$ 19,362
|
$ 983,801
|
68.2 %
|
$ 21,240
|
(c)
|
971
|
(d)
|
96
|
(f)
|
Gross profit -- subscription services
|
$ 508,080
|
68.8 %
|
$ 22,307
|
$ 530,387
|
71.8 %
|
$ 27,574
|
(c)
|
1,196
|
(d)
|
12,803
|
(e)
|
96
|
(f)
|
Total gross profit
|
$ 1,472,519
|
67.5 %
|
$ 41,669
|
$ 1,514,188
|
69.4 %
|
(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.
|
(b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.
|
(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.
|
(d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.
|
(e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.
|
(f) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.
|
The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):
|
Fourth Quarter of Fiscal
|
Fourth Quarter of Fiscal
|
2022
|
2021
|
GAAP
results
|
GAAP
operating
margin (a)
|
Adjustment
|
Non-
GAAP
results
|
Non-
GAAP
operating
margin (b)
|
GAAP
results
|
GAAP
operating
margin (a)
|
Adjustment
|
Non-
GAAP
results
|
Non-
GAAP
operating
margin (b)
|
$ 79,200
|
(c)
|
$ 62,589
|
(c)
|
3,390
|
(d)
|
6,435
|
(d)
|
2,302
|
(e)
|
2,024
|
(e)
|
—
|
7,977
|
(f)
|
4,034
|
(g)
|
3,594
|
(g)
|
—
|
921
|
(h)
|
Operating
|
$ 29,767
|
4.2 %
|
$ 88,926
|
$ 118,693
|
16.8 %
|
$ (46,819)
|
-9.3 %
|
$ 83,540
|
$ 36,721
|
7.3 %
|
$ 79,200
|
(c)
|
$ 62,589
|
(c)
|
3,390
|
(d)
|
6,435
|
(d)
|
2,302
|
(e)
|
2,024
|
(e)
|
—
|
7,977
|
(f)
|
4,034
|
(g)
|
3,594
|
(g)
|
—
|
921
|
(h)
|
8,566
|
(i)
|
7,545
|
(i)
|
Net income
|
$ 14,943
|
$ 97,492
|
$ 112,435
|
$ (52,293)
|
$ 91,085
|
$ 38,792
|
Net income
|
$ 0.05
|
$ 0.36
|
$ (0.19)
|
$ 0.13
|
Weighted-
|
317,268
|
(2,357)
|
(j)
|
314,911
|
274,421
|
22,786
|
(k)
|
297,207
|
(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating loss divided by revenue.
|
(b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue.
|
(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.
|
(d) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired companies.
|
(e) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.
|
(f) To eliminate restructuring expenses related to (1) workforce reductions and (2) the cease-use of certain facilities.
|
(g) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.
|
(h) To eliminate acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses.
|
(i) To eliminate amortization expense of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our long-term debt.
|
(j) To exclude the dilutive effect from convertible note under treasury stock method.
|
(k) To include effect of dilutive securities (employee stock options, restricted stock, and shares from employees stock purchase plan).
|
The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
2022
|
GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Adjustment
|
Non- GAAP
|
Non- GAAP
|
$ 286,963
|
(c)
|
17,524
|
(d)
|
10,805
|
(e)
|
551
|
(f)
|
14,973
|
(g)
|
2,596
|
(h)
|
Operating income (loss)
|
$ (98,398)
|
-4.5 %
|
$ 333,412
|
$ 235,014
|
10.8 %
|
(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating loss divided by revenue.
|
(b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue.
|
(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.
|
(d) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired companies.
|
(e) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.
|
(f) To eliminate impairment of right-of-use assets associated with cease-use of a certain facility.
|
(g) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.
|
(h) To eliminate acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses.
|
Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):
|
Fourth Quarter of Fiscal
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 138,241
|
$ 69,033
|
$ 410,127
|
$ 187,641
|
Less: purchases of property and equipment(1)
|
(21,070)
|
(21,332)
|
(102,287)
|
(94,975)
|
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|
$ 117,171
|
$ 47,701
|
$ 307,840
|
$ 92,666
|
(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $2.5 million and $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021 and $8.8 million and $2.3 million for fiscal 2022 and 2021.
SOURCE Pure Storage
