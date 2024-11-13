Pure Storage Announces Strategic Investment and Technology Partnership with CoreWeave to Accelerate Large-Scale AI Cloud Services Innovation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer delivering the world's most advanced data storage technologies and services, and CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler™, today announced Pure Storage's strategic investment in CoreWeave to accelerate AI cloud services innovation. Alongside the investment, the companies unveiled a strategic partnership, enabling customers to leverage the Pure Storage platform within CoreWeave Cloud.

Building on their shared success with some of the world's most advanced AI companies, this collaboration helps to fuel the next generation of AI innovators, driving breakthroughs with CoreWeave's cloud services and the Pure Storage platform. By adding Pure Storage as a partner, CoreWeave recognizes Pure Storage's 15 years of innovation in flash technologies and its proven track record with some of the world's top AI companies.

"Our strategic collaboration with CoreWeave reflects a shared commitment to delivering AI innovation at scale and marks a major milestone in delivering the flexibility and scalability that AI-driven organizations need to thrive. Integrating the Pure Storage platform into CoreWeave's specialized cloud service environments enables customers that require massive scale and flexibility in their infrastructure the ability to tailor their infrastructure and maximize performance on their own terms." - Rob Lee, Chief Technology Officer, Pure Storage

Empowering AI Supercomputers with Cutting-Edge Scale, Performance, and Flexibility

The Pure Storage platform is now available as an option within CoreWeave's dedicated environments, which customers access through the CoreWeave Platform, a no compromise engineering solution purpose-built for some of the world's most compute intensive workloads. The CoreWeave Platform uses automation to simplify complexity, maximizing infrastructure performance and efficiency, while Pure Storage offers a highly scalable, efficient storage solution, with joint solutions already deployed in production at supercomputing scale across thousands of GPUs. Together, they empower customers to accelerate their time to market. This strategic partnership will deliver tremendous opportunities to customers, including:

Availability in CoreWeave AI Supercomputer Environments: Enterprises can now select their preferred storage provider within CoreWeave's platform, with Pure Storage offering a proven, high-performance solution already deployed by one of the largest AI labs in the world.

Enterprises can now select their preferred storage provider within CoreWeave's platform, with Pure Storage offering a proven, high-performance solution already deployed by one of the largest AI labs in the world. Infrastructure at Supercomputing Scale: CoreWeave powers some of the world's largest AI clusters, and its suite of cloud services is designed to support the most demanding AI workloads. Through this partnership, AI innovators gain access to one of the industry's most unified and consistent storage platforms—spanning file, object, and block—delivering consistent high performance with enterprise-grade 99.9999% reliability. This helps to ensure fast deployment, seamless scalability, and the ability to grow effortlessly with evolving demands.

CoreWeave powers some of the world's largest AI clusters, and its suite of cloud services is designed to support the most demanding AI workloads. Through this partnership, AI innovators gain access to one of the industry's most unified and consistent storage platforms—spanning file, object, and block—delivering consistent high performance with enterprise-grade 99.9999% reliability. This helps to ensure fast deployment, seamless scalability, and the ability to grow effortlessly with evolving demands. Optimized Performance and Customization: Organizations can now customize their storage solution with the Pure Storage platform, delivering optimal scalability and performance throughout every stage of the AI lifecycle. This flexibility enables AI innovators to meet precise data requirements while seamlessly adapting and expanding as their needs evolve with the Pure Storage Evergreen architecture.

"At CoreWeave, our mission is to provide the most advanced AI environments with unmatched scalability and performance. Partnering with Pure Storage gives our customers the flexibility to select storage solutions tailored to their specific AI needs. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to providing high speed performance, reliability, and flexibility for our customers that trust our cloud platform to accelerate the development and deployment of AI." - Brian Venturo, Chief Strategy Officer, CoreWeave

As AI reshapes industries, companies must build scalable, future-ready infrastructure to manage massive data and computational demands while staying agile in an ever-evolving landscape. With Pure Storage and CoreWeave, organizations can unlock exceptional performance, empowering large-scale AI deployments that maximize computational power—enabling greater innovation.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler™, delivers a cloud platform of cutting-edge software powering the next wave of AI. The company's technology provides enterprises and leading AI labs with cloud solutions for accelerated computing. Since 2017, CoreWeave has operated a growing footprint of data centers across the US and Europe. CoreWeave was ranked as one of the TIME100 most influential companies and featured on Forbes Cloud 100 ranking in 2024. Learn more at www.coreweave.com .

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) delivers the industry's most advanced data storage platform to store, manage, and protect the world's data at any scale. With Pure Storage, organizations have ultimate simplicity and flexibility, saving time, money, and energy. From AI to archive, Pure Storage delivers a cloud experience with one unified Storage as-a-Service platform across on premises, cloud, and hosted environments. Our platform is built on our Evergreen® architecture that evolves with your business – always getting newer and better with zero planned downtime, guaranteed. Our customers are actively increasing their capacity and processing power while significantly reducing their carbon and energy footprint. It's easy to fall in love with Pure Storage, as evidenced by the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

