Pure Storage Appoints Mallun Yen to Board of Directors

"Drawing from her deep-rooted SaaS and IP experience, and her enviable career leading transformative organizations, Mallun's voice will be an asset to our team and board," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "This is an exciting time at Pure and we are thrilled to welcome her to the team. Pure is in a great innovation cycle with our portfolio and our execution has never been stronger."

Yen currently serves as founder and CEO at Operator Collective, where she convenes the leading operators, founders, and investors in enterprise technology to accelerate the next generation of innovation. Prior to Operator Collective, she was the COO at SaaStr, the world's largest community of SaaS executives, founders, and entrepreneurs as well as Deputy General Counsel and VP of Worldwide Intellectual Property at Cisco. Yen is also a board director for DataGrail and was previously a board director for KQED, the public media organization.

"From its founding Pure has been recognized as an industry leader because it has focused its innovation on what's right for customers. I have always believed in disrupting industry conventions and I know this is part of Pure's ethos," said Yen. "I look forward to working with Charlie and the rest of Pure's talented team as the company continues its growth trajectory."

