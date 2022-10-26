Pure Storage Expands as-a-Service Model Across Full Suite of Portworx Offerings and Introduces the Next Generation of Portworx Enterprise

Platform Engineers Can Run Kubernetes in Production at Scale with Next-Gen Performance and Reliability within Seconds

DETROIT, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at KubeCon North America 2022 , Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, announced a new fully managed service for Portworx® Enterprise to bring a Kubernetes-ready data plane to every developer that works on containerized applications. With Portworx Enterprise 3.0, the underlying platform for this new fully managed service, DevOps teams can run mission-critical Kubernetes apps in production with elastic scalability and unmatched data availability. Now the full suite of Portworx offerings can be consumed as a fully managed service by users of Amazon EKS, RedHat OpenShift, and any other Kubernetes services (fully managed or upstream distributions).

"The mission of Portworx has always been to help platform engineering teams offer to their developers an enterprise-grade Kubernetes-ready data platform with speed, simplicity, and scale. By delivering the fully managed service for the Portworx platform, the #1 Kubernetes data platform, we are bringing the cloud experience, on any storage infrastructure, to the fingertips of any developer who wants to work with Kubernetes apps in production." – Murli Thirumale, VP & GM, Cloud Native Business Unit, Pure Storage.

The fully managed service provides ease of use and faster deployment of Kubernetes data on any cloud or on-premises storage, enabling DevOps and platform teams to operate and scale containerized apps into production in seconds, versus weeks or months. The fully managed service will offer a no install, easy to use, and easy to manage experience to users with no container expertise required, making Day 0 and Day 2 operations for Kubernetes clusters simple with a few clicks.

With the 3.0 release of Portworx Enterprise, Portworx continues to push the boundaries of performance and reliability for containerized workloads in a unified data platform for file, block, and object storage.

The new PX-Fast capability provides best-in-industry performance for low latency data services such as Kafka, Elastic, and MongoDB with fast ingestion needs, and high throughput for online transaction processing (OLTP), online analytical processing (OLAP), and machine learning (ML) workloads. The Kubernetes Data Management platform of Portworx uniquely provides throughput/IOPS extremely close to the equivalent of writing directly to the high-performing NVMe-based infrastructure, boosting the underlying performance to over one million IOPS. PX-Fast makes Kubernetes data storage look like local storage for containerized apps and data. Customers are able to harness the power of petabytes of data generated from apps such as video on-demand, VoIP, etc. with a close-to-zero failure rate.

capability extends the existing Portworx Disaster Recovery capability by providing the lowest possible RPO between two cloud regions or geographically distant data centers, giving enterprises the desired level of business continuity. The Portworx platform has always supported disaster recovery capabilities with zero RPO and fast RTO between two metro region clusters with <10ms latency. This in itself is unachieved by anyone else in the industry. And with Near-Sync DR, the platform will extend its end-to-end DR solution with a guaranteed 24 second RPO and a fast RTO between two regions with higher network latencies. Customers will be able to run their tier 1 mission-critical apps with the utmost trust and confidence, leveraging the platform's top-notch resiliency and reliability. The Object Storage Service capability provides another storage interface (in addition to file and block storage) to run containerized workloads. Using this feature, users can manage and access object storage buckets with native Kubernetes integration to get a single consistent experience across cloud and on-prem S3 stores.

"Red Hat OpenShift is the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, providing a consistent foundation for developers to build, deploy, manage, and scale containerized applications faster across hybrid and multi cloud environments all the way to the Edge. Portworx data management and data protection offerings help unlock key use cases for Red Hat OpenShift workloads in production. This latest managed cloud service offering from Portworx by Pure Storage addresses increased customer interest in building a single platform to offer storage, migration and data management-as-a-service to developers on top of Red Hat OpenShift, and demonstrates the power of an Ecosystem of partners working together to better support our joint Customer's needs." – Chris Gray, Vice President, North America Partner Ecosystem, Red Hat

In addition, Portworx is introducing a free forever tier of Portworx Backup, the leading Kubernetes backup and data protection service. Platform teams can now get started with the fully managed service of Portworx Backup with no feature restrictions, and protect up to 1TB of data at no cost. Each backup instance can manage hundreds of Kubernetes clusters. The free, fully managed Portworx Backup can be used indefinitely by any organization looking for an enterprise-grade data protection service to protect their Kubernetes workloads with a few clicks.

Portworx Enterprise 3.0 release and the fully managed service will be available in early 2023. To learn more, visit:

