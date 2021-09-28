Pure Storage Leads the Industry with New Services and Software to Further Expand its Vision of the Modern Data Experience

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today unveiled a significant progression of the company vision of modernizing how customers work with data - by modernizing infrastructure, operations, and applications. Today's announcements bring infrastructure and applications closer together by enabling cloud-like automation and delivery of storage:

Pure Fusion ™, a self-service, autonomous storage-as-code platform built for limitless scale, lets customers bring the cloud operating model anywhere and run, operate, and consume traditional storage like a cloud service.

™, a self-service, autonomous storage-as-code platform built for limitless scale, lets customers bring the cloud operating model anywhere and run, operate, and consume traditional storage like a cloud service. Portworx Data Services , the industry's first Database-as-a-Service platform for Kubernetes, lets DevOps engineers deploy a managed, production-grade data service with the click of a button. This gives software developers access to the database applications they need to build on, without needing to become experts.

"Since our founding, Pure has delivered simplicity and reliability at scale - what organizations need more than ever as they increasingly adopt cloud native architectures and modern applications like AI/ML and advanced analytics. Our new software innovations further our goal of making infrastructure invisible to developers, using it as simple as calling an API, and delivering it as a service." -- Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage

Pure is meeting the demands of modern business by making data infrastructure fast to deploy, provision, and manage. With Pure, infrastructure is automated, API-driven, and transparent, and application developers are accelerated with access to the fully-integrated and deployment-ready database tools they need.

"IT teams and their consumers have evolved into 'on demand' cultures and with the shift to cloud and as-a-Service, speed and agility have become paramount. Storage needs to keep up with end users expectations. This means making the storage itself invisible, allowing users to easily consume services they need and recognize like capacity, copy creation, and recovery." -- Eric Burgener, Research Vice President, Enterprise Infrastructure Practice, IDC

Pure Fusion

Announced today , Pure Fusion brings the cloud operating model anywhere with a new self-service, autonomous storage environment built for limitless scale that marries the best of enterprise storage with the agility and scalability of the cloud. With on-demand consumption and back-end provisioning, organizations can deliver a new scale-out storage model that unifies arrays and optimizes storage pools on the fly. End users will be able to rapidly consume volumes, file systems, and advanced data services like replication without waiting for back-end manual work, making hardware truly invisible. Pure Fusion will allow organizations to scale seamlessly, integrating first with FlashArray//X, FlashArray//C, and Pure Cloud Block Store, with future integrations planned with FlashBlade and Portworx. Pure Fusion, coupled with the powerful Pure portfolio, will take performance, density, and data availability to new levels.

Portworx Data Services

Announced today , Portworx Data Services enables DevOps engineers to deploy a managed, production-grade data service on Kubernetes from the industry's broadest catalog of options for SQL, NoSQL, search, streaming, and more. Portworx Data Services fully automates Day-2 operations, including monitoring, backups, high-availability, disaster recovery, migration, auto-scaling, and security. Now, running data services on Kubernetes is dramatically simpler than other approaches.

Enhanced Automation in the Pure1 Management Portal

Announced today, new feature innovations in Pure's AI-driven IT operations platform Pure1 Meta deliver a zero tolerance policy for business disruption. Users have the ability to see, in real-time, Service Level Agreements (SLAs) across their cloud, monitor applications that are being protected against ransomware attacks, and visualize their Portworx container infrastructure from end to end. These enhancements improve data availability and security while fundamentally simplifying IT operations by predicting problems across the infrastructure stack and proactively recommending actions to optimize workloads.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Analyst Recognition: Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays .

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Pure Storage

Related Links

http://www.purestorage.com/

