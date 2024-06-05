Pure Storage Makes Strategic Investment in LandingAI to Advance AI Vision Models in the Enterprise

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PALO ALTO, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE:PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage platform, and LandingAI, the leading visual AI company, today announced Pure's strategic investment in LandingAI to help power the future of vision AI.

Pure Storage delivers a data storage platform that enables customers to realize the potential of AI, at any stage of the AI journey. The promise of LandingAI's multi-modal Large Vision Model (LVM) solutions will help shape the future of vision AI for the enterprises that Pure serves.

"Enterprises will need solutions to apply generative AI to their data, which will increasingly consist of not just text, but richer image and video data as well," said Andrew Ng, LandingAI CEO. "We are thrilled to partner with Pure Storage to meet this customer need."

"We are excited to be investing in LandingAI, a company whose product affinity and customer synergies align closely to Pure's," said Rob Lee, CTO, Pure Storage. "We believe our strategic partnership with the LandingAI team, including its pioneering leaders Andrew Ng and Dan Maloney, will lead to significant AI/ML advancements for our customers."

About LandingAI

LandingAI™ is the leader in visual AI solutions. Even with limited data sets, companies realize the value of AI and move AI projects from proof-of-concept to production. Guided by a data-centric AI approach, LandingAI's flagship product, LandingLens™, is a computer vision cloud platform that enables users to build, iterate, and deploy computer vision solutions quickly and easily. With data quality being key to the success of production AI systems, LandingLens™ allows users to achieve optimal data accuracy and consistency. Additionally, LandingAI is a pioneer in the field of domain-specific Large Vision Models (LVMs), which enhance the ability to process and understand visual data at scale, making sophisticated visual AI tools more accessible and efficient. Founded by Andrew Ng, co-founder of Coursera, founding lead of Google Brain, and former chief scientist at Baidu, LandingAI is uniquely positioned to lead the development of AI from a technology that benefits a few to a technology that benefits all. Get started for free: www.landing.ai .

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) delivers the industry's best platform to store, manage, and protect the world's data. With a cloud experience across a unified storage operating environment, Pure Storage empowers every organization with the agility to meet evolving data requirements at speed and scale, while reducing total cost of ownership. Pure believes it can make a meaningful impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide by providing a storage platform that enables customers to significantly reduce their carbon and energy footprint. Pure is proud to be a customer-first organization, as evidenced by the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Pure Storage, the Pure Storage P Logo and the marks on the Pure Storage Trademark List are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Trademark List can be found at purestorage.com/trademarks . Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

