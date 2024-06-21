Pure Storage Recognizes Customers Driving Business Impact in Fourth Annual Breakthrough Awards Program

Seven customers honored at Pure//Accelerate 2024 for innovative use of the Pure Storage platform among 12,500+ global customers

LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage //Accelerate -- Today at Pure//Accelerate® 2024, Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, announced the winners of its fourth annual Pure Storage Breakthrough Awards. The Awards recognize Pure Storage customers displaying extraordinary innovation, creativity, sustainability, business breakthroughs and overarching success using the Pure Storage platform.

Customers including NTT DATA, THG, SoftBank Corp., Rivian, Fiserv, MediaZen, and the Indiana Office of Technology (IOT) were selected among more than 12,500 of Pure Storage's global customers as leaders across five categories: G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time), Cloud Champion, Data Warrior, Visionary, and Pure Good Sustainability.

2024 Award Recipients:

Hear From Our Winners:

"Today's award further demonstrates our commitment to helping our global customers accelerate and modernize their cloud transformation journeys to meet the demands of today's data-driven environments. We are excited to continue building upon our decade-long partnership with Pure Storage to fuel customer innovation." – Scott McIsaac, Senior Vice President, Managed Cloud, NTT DATA

"Everything that's mission critical runs on Pure Storage, and it's so simple and easy to work with that we don't even need a dedicated storage engineer. At THG, we're not afraid to take risks. Having a solid technology infrastructure in place gives us the freedom to try new things, adopt early initiatives, and shift gears." – Schalk Van Der Merwe, CTO, THG

"We want to create a truly native Japanese LLM for our customers. With Pure Storage ensuring data integrity and high service availability in cloud storage domains, we are excited about what we can achieve in the future to create the next technology leap." – Ashiq Khan, Head of the Unified Cloud and Platform Division, SoftBank Corp.

"Portworx plays a key role in supporting the containerization efforts that are driving an increase in production across the board. It helps us achieve significant operational efficiency as we scale our business and serve more customers." – Josh Crater, Staff Software Engineer, Rivian Automotive

"The Pure Storage platform gives us the agility to take our AI models to the next level, handling ever-increasing workload demands and exceeding our performance expectations. A flexible subscription model will also enable us to tailor to our specific business needs in the most cost-effective way." – JongSung Yoon, Deputy Director of NAMZ AI R&D Group, MediaZen

"In our business, performance, reliability and security have long been considered table stakes, and now, so is sustainability. The unparallelled performance and reliability of Pure's platform was convincing, and how it supported our sustainability initiatives really won over our team. Our purchasing decisions are driven by the potential impacts across the board." – Steve Allgeier, Vice President of the Distributed Infrastructure Group, Fiserv

"Our citizens expect a certain level of digital savvy, and the performance and reliability that goes along with it. Pure gives us a future-proof platform that can evolve and scale alongside us." – John Thatcher, Deputy/Assistant IT Director – Platform Services, Indiana Office of Technology

