Pure Storage to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the data solutions leader that helps innovators build a better world with data, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2019, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. PT following the release of Pure Storage's financial results.

A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at investor.purestorage.com. To join via telephone, please dial (866) 393-4306 (or 734-385-2616 for international callers) with passcode 7071658.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) helps innovators build a better world with data. Pure's data solutions enable SaaS companies, cloud service providers, and enterprise and public sector customers to deliver real-time, secure data to power their mission-critical production, DevOps, and modern analytics environments in a multi-cloud environment. One of the fastest growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure Storage enables customers to quickly adopt next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to help maximize the value of their data for competitive advantage. And with a certified NPS customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.



