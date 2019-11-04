Pure Storage to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the data solutions leader that helps innovators build a better world with data, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2019, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. PT following the release of Pure Storage's financial results.

A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com. To join via telephone, please dial (866) 393-4306 (or 734-385-2616 for international callers) with passcode 8433329.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) helps modern organizations turn data into business advantage. Pure solutions enable a unified data experience that can adapt as customer needs evolve. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure Storage helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure Storage provides a modern data experience that creates a common operating environment across multiple data centers and clouds, easing operations via APIs and intelligent AI-driven automation. And with a certified NPS customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

