Pure Storage Unveils Strategic Evolution of its Partner Program, Built for the Subscription Economy

Updates Will Enhance Partner Experience to Drive Partner Empowerment, Scale, and Preference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technologies and services, announced significant updates to its robust partner program, delivering heightened value and performance to partners, tailored to their unique business models. These enhancements reflect Pure Storage's service-led strategy to enable new levels of scale, consistency, and preference for partners as the only storage vendor to deliver subscriptions entirely through the channel.

Industry Significance:

The ability to adapt to the subscription economy is increasingly defining the success of businesses across industries. Customers are opting to pay ratably over time as they react to the impact new technology adoption has on their infrastructure needs. In fact, subscription services now account for nearly half of Pure Storage's revenue.

Given the company's leadership and growth in subscriptions, as well as the latest updates to the partner program, Pure Storage is uniquely positioned to support partners' business growth in the as-a-Service era.

News Highlights:

Pure Storage has aligned partner feedback, customer needs, and its company strategy to deliver continuous innovation to the Partner Program. The program transformation will focus on increasing partner profitability, greater automation, building enhanced tools, and driving partner empowerment to proactively accelerate the growth of their businesses. The updates include:

Evolved Predictable Programmatic Pricing Model for Partners : Pure Storage is introducing a new pricing model framework to provide partners with a simple Product and Services MSRP and programmatic discounting based on partner type, tier, and deal registrations.

: Pure Storage is introducing a new pricing model framework to provide partners with a simple Product and Services MSRP and programmatic discounting based on partner type, tier, and deal registrations. Power to Provide Quotes Independently: New updates to Pure Storage's existing quote configuration, pricing model, and tools will empower partners through automation to conduct independent configurations and quotes, as well as backend electronic data exchange (EDI) integration for order placement.

New updates to Pure Storage's existing quote configuration, pricing model, and tools will empower partners through automation to conduct independent configurations and quotes, as well as backend electronic data exchange (EDI) integration for order placement. Simplified Auditing and Reporting : Pure Storage will be making updates to its Salesforce reporting experience, Partner dashboard, and recruiting & onboarding tools, enabling partners with a more cohesive experience across the platform.

: Pure Storage will be making updates to its Salesforce reporting experience, Partner dashboard, and recruiting & onboarding tools, enabling partners with a more cohesive experience across the platform. Enhanced Partner Intelligence Tools: Pure Storage is launching a Partner intelligence dashboard that gives Partners visibility into all of their engagements with Pure Storage and customers from current business and pipeline, as well as guided proactive recommendations on upgrade/upsell/renewal opportunities.

Executive Insight:

"As a service-led company, we are proud of our industry-leading subscription services and our partner-led approach. Pure Storage has been 100 percent channel-led since its founding, and we recognize the pivotal roles our partners play in delivering innovative storage solutions to customers worldwide. With this next evolution, we aim to empower our partners to drive more value and impact in the as-a-Service economy as they meet the dynamic global technology needs of today." -- Wendy Stusrud , VP, Global Partner Sales, Pure Storage



Learn More:

To learn more about becoming a Pure Partner, visit Pure Storage's partner page.

Pure Storage was recognized as a 5-Star Data Storage Vendor in the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide, and an Enterprise Network Storage Hardware Category Winner in the 2023 CRN Annual Report Card.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

Pure Storage and the Pure Storage P Logo, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Pure Storage Inc. Trademark List can be found at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html.

Analyst Recognition:

Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

X

Facebook

SOURCE Pure Storage