Pure Strategies Named to Real Leaders® 2026 List of Top Impact Companies

Sustainability Consulting Firm Recognized for Prioritizing Purpose and Sustainability

GLOUCESTER, Mass., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Leaders® unveiled its 2026 Top Impact Companies, a prestigious annual ranking that recognizes the world's most inspiring businesses putting purpose into practice. As the #1 global community for values-driven CEOs, Real Leaders celebrates companies proving that profit and positive impact can scale together.

This year's honorees were selected through a rigorous evaluation process measuring three-year growth, 2024 revenue performance, and each company's submitted impact application detailing how they are transforming their industries for the better. The result is a curated list of innovative organizations redefining what it means to lead with purpose at scale.

Pure Strategies, a sustainability consulting firm empowering brands and retailers to realize meaningful environmental and social improvement, has been recognized as a Top Impact Company for its leading sustainability consulting work with companies - providing customized sustainability strategies and solutions in climate, nature, and circularity.

From consumer products improving human health to companies and service providers helping to advance climate solutions, equitable supply chains, social innovation, and community well-being — the 2026 ranking features impact leaders who are not only growing fast but growing with integrity.

"We are proud to be named one of the Real Leaders Top Impact Companies," notes Tim Greiner, Managing Director, Pure Strategies. "This recognition reflects the sustainability leadership of our clients and the insights our team brings to the field."

Setting a New Standard for Companies

Now in its seventh year, the 2026 Real Leaders Top Impact Companies ranking continues to spotlight organizations that combine strong financial performance with meaningful social and environmental outcomes. In an era where consumers, employees, and investors expect more from businesses, these companies are charting the path forward.

"Real Leaders exists to celebrate the achievements of the leaders who are inspiring better business for a better world," said Kevin Edwards, CEO of Real Leaders. "The 2026 winners demonstrate that scaling impact and revenues are not competing priorities — they are the future of great companies."

About Real Leaders®

Real Leaders celebrates the business achievements that make the world better — and inspires leaders everywhere to pursue meaningful impact.

About Pure Strategies®

Pure Strategies has been transforming business through sustainability performance since 1998. Our team helps companies initiate and enhance existing sustainability programs by setting meaningful sustainability goals, devising effective management strategies, and making changes to products and supply chains that deliver value to the business and society. Our clients include Walmart, Ahold Delhaize USA, Seventh Generation, TAZO, Timberland, Everlane, MegaFood, Ben & Jerry's, and over 100 others. Pure Strategies is proud to be a Co-Founder of The Chemical Footprint Project, a licensed GreenScreen® Consultant, The Sustainability Consortium registered service provider staff member, a pioneer member of the Science Based Targets Network Corporate Engagement Program, and a Certified B Corp.

