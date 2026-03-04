Pure Strategies' Managing Director Tim Greiner Named to the MO 100 Top Impact CEO List

Greiner Honored for Leadership, Vision, and Influence in Creating Transformational Impact

GLOUCESTER, Mass., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Greiner, Managing Director for Pure Strategies, has been named to Big Path Capital's 2026 prestigious MO 100 Top Impact CEO list. This elite ranking celebrates leaders who are leveraging the engine of capitalism to create shared prosperity. The MO 100 list focuses on impact leaders, not just companies. The award is given in recognition of Tim's leadership, vision, and influence and confirms his place in a dynamic community of forward‑thinking leaders – pushing boundaries and creating transformational impact.

Tim Greiner, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Pure Strategies Named to the MO 100 Top Impact CEO List

Presented by Big Path Capital, the MO 100 shines a spotlight on CEOs who are the catalysts and agents of change driving the most dynamic segment of the economy. MO 100 Top Impact CEOs champion a new vision of capitalism, demonstrating that every transaction represents an opportunity to create positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

The success of the companies represented on the 2026 MO 100 ranking offers inspiration and validation that business can be a force for good while also generating strong financial returns. The 2026 list encompasses a diverse range of business sectors and sizes, featuring companies from the United States, as well as Canada, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Belgium. The majority of companies on the 2026 list hold certifications or memberships that reflect their dedication to positive social and environmental impact, such as 74 being Certified B Corporations, including Pure Strategies, which has been since 2017.

"The MO 100 Top Impact CEO Ranking celebrates leaders who are leveraging the engine of capitalism to create prosperity for a broader set of stakeholders," said Michael Whelchel, Founder and CEO of Big Path, which assists purpose-driven companies and private equity funds in raising capital and company exits. "These CEOs are driving the new economy where profit and prosperity not only co-exist but co-create new and lasting stakeholder value."

"This recognition reflects the work our Pure Strategies team, clients, and partners do every day: helping companies turn sustainability ambition into measurable progress," notes Greiner. "I am excited to be in the company of so many inspiring leaders and companies working toward a more sustainable and just future."

Honorees will be recognized at the MO 100 Awards Gala during the MO Summit 2026, scheduled for March 16-18, 2026, in Asheville, North Carolina. Explore the full 2026 MO 100 CEO list here: https://lnkd.in/gxuKaKAH

About Big Path Capital

Big Path Capital advises leading impact companies and funds in capital raises and mergers and acquisitions. As the first Certified B Corporation investment bank, Big Path Capital has worked with over 200 companies and fund clients, connecting them to the world's largest network of impact investors. www.bigpathcapital.com

About Pure Strategies

Pure Strategies has been transforming business through sustainability performance since 1998. Our team helps companies initiate and enhance existing sustainability programs by setting meaningful sustainability goals, devising effective management strategies, and making changes to products and supply chains that deliver value to the business and society. Our clients include Walmart, Ahold Delhaize USA, Seventh Generation, TAZO, Timberland, Everlane, MegaFood, Ben & Jerry's, and over 100 others. Pure Strategies is proud to be a Co-Founder of The Chemical Footprint Project , a licensed GreenScreen® Consultant , The Sustainability Consortium registered service provider staff member, a pioneer member of the Science Based Targets Network Corporate Engagement Program, and a Certified B Corp.

