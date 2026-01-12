Women in Sustainability Leadership Awards Announces 2026 Winners

Cheryl Baldwin, Pure Strategies, Honored for Leadership and Contribution to Future Generations of Women in Sustainability

GLOUCESTER, Mass., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheryl Baldwin, Vice President of Sustainability Consulting at Pure Strategies, has been recognized as a winner of the prestigious Women in Sustainability Leadership Awards (WSLA) 2026. This award celebrates outstanding female leaders who are making significant contributions to sustainability, showcasing innovation, leadership, and dedication to driving positive environmental and social change.

The Women in Sustainability Leadership Awards, now in its 12th year, is one of the most respected global programs that highlight the achievements of female leaders across industries. This recognition reflects the commitment and impact that Cheryl has made in the field of sustainability. Through her distinguished career, Cheryl's efforts have led to positive environmental and social change across some of the world's largest and most influential companies.

Cheryl has authored three books on sustainability in the food industry and published numerous articles, research papers, and playbooks, advancing the field of sustainability in climate, nature, and circularity. Her insight, scholarship, and advocacy have led to new approaches in battling climate change, protecting and restoring nature, and reducing waste. Her work informs and motivates others towards meaningful action by outlining practical solutions with measurable, positive impact.

"I am honored to receive this incredible recognition as a WSLA 2026 winner and congratulate my fellow 2026 awardees," notes Baldwin. "This award is connected to principles that are important to me and is a reflection of my deep commitment to engage companies in meaningful sustainability work and mentor the next generation of sustainability leaders."

"With decades of experience advancing sustainability, Cheryl exemplifies the vision, leadership, and impact that WSLA celebrates," notes Tim Greiner, Managing Director, Pure Strategies. "She deserves this recognition for her integrity and passion for sustainability, and for her extraordinary contributions to a more sustainable future."

The WSLA 2026 event will take place on February 18th, 2026, where the winners will be celebrated alongside industry leaders and sustainability advocates.

About WSLA

The WSLA Alumnae Group, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, is a community of past Women in Sustainability Leadership Award winners: over 125 of the most influential women trailblazers who have become a powerful force in the profession of creating a more sustainable world. The group's annual awards program, summits, service activities, and mentorship opportunities continue to pave the way in sustainability and for future leaders in the field.

About Pure Strategies

Pure Strategies has been transforming business through sustainability performance since 1998. Our team helps companies initiate and enhance existing sustainability programs by setting meaningful sustainability goals, devising effective management strategies, and making changes to products and supply chains that deliver value to the business and society. Our clients include Walmart, Ahold Delhaize USA, Seventh Generation, TAZO, Timberland, Everlane, MegaFood, Ben & Jerry's, and over 100 others. Pure Strategies is proud to be a Co-Founder of The Chemical Footprint Project , a licensed GreenScreen® Consultant , The Sustainability Consortium registered service provider staff member, a pioneer member of the Science Based Targets Network Corporate Engagement Program, and a certified B Corp.

