Puregraft Fat Used to Treat Knee Osteoarthritis

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puregraft (PG) LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bimini Health Tech, announced today the publication of a clinical study demonstrating Puregraft fat grafting significantly improved knee functional status and symptom relief at 3 and 6 months, in patients with knee osteoarthritis. The publication of the independent double-blind randomized study appeared in the peer reviewed journal Arthroscopy: The Journal of Arthroscopic and Related Surgery.

Investigators randomized 30 patients into three groups: PG fat mixed with saline; PG fat mixed with low dose (1 Billion platelets) platelet rich plasma (PRP); and PG fat mixed with high dose (3 Billion platelets) PRP. Patients underwent a single intraarticular injection and were evaluated at 3 and 6 months. The authors reported that all treatments groups were effective in improving knee functional status and reducing symptoms, with a significant decrease observed at 6 months on all scores (except for low dose PRP using a standard index of knee function and for high dose PRP using a standard index of knee stiffness). The majority of the patients with initial abnormal flexion or extension of the knee improved at 3 months (no difference between groups) and this global improvement was observed at 6 months. There were no study treatment related adverse events.

According to Dr. Eric Daniels, Chief Medical Officer of Puregraft, "The investigators' work lends further support to the emerging role of purified adipose in the treatment of osteoarthritic conditions." Added Dr. Daniels, "Significant clinical improvement, with and without PRP, is a key patient and physician goal in this difficult to treat condition."

Puregraft's advanced filtration systems removes cell damaging free lipids, as well as contaminating white and red blood cells. Within 15 minutes, a physician can have access to a patient's own purified, high quality fat tissue. Bradford Conlan, CEO of Puregraft, noted, "Fat grafting remains one of the hottest growth segments in the reconstructive and regenerative surgery marketplace. This publication continues to cement Puregraft as a standard for the autologous fat grafting."

About Bimini Health Tech LLC

Bimini Health Tech is a global leader in the medical aesthetics and regenerative market. The Bimini Health Tech portfolio includes Healeon®, Puregraft®, Dermapose®, and Kerastem®. The company develops and commercializes products that are elegant in their simplicity, yet impactful and proven in their aesthetic and therapeutic benefit. Since 2013, they have been developing innovative products to provide premium aesthetic care options to consumers and physicians alike.

About Puregraft LLC

Puregraft LLC is a leader in the development and commercialization of medical devices for the fat grafting industry. In 15 minutes or less, the company's FDA-cleared and CE-Marked Puregraft technology can provide a surgeon with purified adipose tissue for reinjection. The technology is used today in hospitals and clinics around the world to provide surgeons with confidence and convenience. Puregraft LLC is positioned to continue its leadership in the growing, fat grafting marketplace.

