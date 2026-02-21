PureHealth Research Supplements for Lymphatic System Feature Dandelion and Burdock Root to Reduce Swelling

News provided by

PureHealth Research LLC

Feb 21, 2026, 03:19 ET

MANASSAS, Va., Feb. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplements for lymphatic system support now combine Dandelion and Burdock Root in what PureHealth Research calls a "Flush and Filter" approach to addressing unexplained puffiness. Many people notice swelling in their hands, feet, or face without understanding the cause. The culprit is often lymphatic congestion rather than simple water retention, and the best supplements for lymphatic system function target this overlooked system directly.

The Lymphatic System and Why It Slows Down

Unlike the heart, which pumps blood continuously, the lymphatic system has no central pump. It relies on muscle movement and breathing to circulate lymph fluid through the body. When this flow slows, fluid builds up in tissues and creates that puffy, heavy feeling many dismiss as ordinary bloating.

Lymphatic congestion also affects immune response. Lymph nodes filter harmful substances from the body, but they cannot work efficiently when fluid movement stalls. Supporting healthy lymph flow helps the entire filtration process function as intended.

Dandelion and Burdock Root as a Dual-Action Formula

  • Dandelion Extract provides gentle diuretic action that helps reduce excess fluid volume. Unlike harsh diuretics, Dandelion spares potassium levels, making it safer for daily use without depleting essential electrolytes.
  • Burdock Root complements this flushing action through its traditional role in blood purification. It supports the liver and kidneys as they process and clear the waste released during lymphatic drainage. Together, these two botanicals create a complete flush-and-filter system for addressing congestion at multiple points.

PureHealth Research Supplements for Lymphatic System Support

PureHealth Research formulas pair Dandelion and Burdock Root with additional botanicals like Echinacea and Cleavers to support the body's natural drainage pathways. Each ingredient serves a specific role in promoting healthy fluid balance and immune function.

Follow the link at PureHealth Research supplements for lymphatic system to review the full ingredient lineup and find the right formula for reducing puffiness and supporting your body's internal filtration.

PureHealth Research
[email protected]
+1 (888) 558-9836 (Toll-Free, US)
+1 (863) 301-4007 (International)
10199 Dean Drive, Manassas, VA 20110, USA

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902972/5816498/PureHealth_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE PureHealth Research LLC

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

PureHealth Research Longevity Supplements Target Cellular Aging Pathways with Advanced Adaptogenic Formulas

PureHealth Research Longevity Supplements Target Cellular Aging Pathways with Advanced Adaptogenic Formulas

Longevity supplements are shifting focus from surface-level wellness to the biological mechanisms that drive aging at the cellular level. PureHealth...
Why PureHealth Research Supplements for Vein Health Are Gaining Traction as a Noninvasive Solution for Restoring Leg Lightness

Why PureHealth Research Supplements for Vein Health Are Gaining Traction as a Noninvasive Solution for Restoring Leg Lightness

Supplements for vein health are drawing attention from consumers familiar with that heavy, throbbing sensation in their legs after a long day....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Fitness/Wellness

Fitness/Wellness

Retail

Retail

Supplementary Medicine

Supplementary Medicine

News Releases in Similar Topics