PureHealth Research Supplements for Lymphatic System Feature Dandelion and Burdock Root to Reduce Swelling

MANASSAS, Va., Feb. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplements for lymphatic system support now combine Dandelion and Burdock Root in what PureHealth Research calls a "Flush and Filter" approach to addressing unexplained puffiness. Many people notice swelling in their hands, feet, or face without understanding the cause. The culprit is often lymphatic congestion rather than simple water retention, and the best supplements for lymphatic system function target this overlooked system directly.

The Lymphatic System and Why It Slows Down

Unlike the heart, which pumps blood continuously, the lymphatic system has no central pump. It relies on muscle movement and breathing to circulate lymph fluid through the body. When this flow slows, fluid builds up in tissues and creates that puffy, heavy feeling many dismiss as ordinary bloating.

Lymphatic congestion also affects immune response. Lymph nodes filter harmful substances from the body, but they cannot work efficiently when fluid movement stalls. Supporting healthy lymph flow helps the entire filtration process function as intended.

Dandelion and Burdock Root as a Dual-Action Formula

Dandelion Extract provides gentle diuretic action that helps reduce excess fluid volume . Unlike harsh diuretics, Dandelion spares potassium levels, making it safer for daily use without depleting essential electrolytes.

provides gentle diuretic action that helps . Unlike harsh diuretics, Dandelion spares potassium levels, making it safer for daily use without depleting essential electrolytes. Burdock Root complements this flushing action through its traditional role in blood purification. It supports the liver and kidneys as they process and clear the waste released during lymphatic drainage. Together, these two botanicals create a complete flush-and-filter system for addressing congestion at multiple points.

PureHealth Research Supplements for Lymphatic System Support

PureHealth Research formulas pair Dandelion and Burdock Root with additional botanicals like Echinacea and Cleavers to support the body's natural drainage pathways. Each ingredient serves a specific role in promoting healthy fluid balance and immune function.

