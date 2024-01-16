PureSoftware Certified as a Great Place to Work® for the Third Time in a Row

NOIDA, India, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureSoftware has become Great Place to Work® Certified in India (from January 2024 to January 2025) for the third consecutive year. This certification reinforces the company's commitment to prioritizing its workforce and delivering excellence to its customers. PureSoftware has diligently worked on enhancing the employee experience through its people-centric policies and practices, aiming for continual improvement.

"Our core values have laid the groundwork for fostering an exceptional workplace that fosters high performance, trust, equality, integrity, and camaraderie. Receiving the certification as a Great Place to Work for the third consecutive year is a testament to our team members' positive experiences and the opportunities they encounter here," said Manish Sharma, CEO of PureSoftware. "We're committed to fortifying the company's foundation through our employee-centered initiatives such as OWL, MIND, PureFit, PS Cares, InTouch with the CEO, Decode, and more."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/

About PureSoftware  

PureSoftware is a global software products and digital services company that is driving transformation for the world's top organizations across various industry verticals, including banking, financial services, and insurance, life sciences and healthcare, high tech and communications, retail and logistics, and gaming and entertainment.

Arttha, from PureSoftware, is a globally trusted financial technology platform. It helps businesses embrace digital solutions in the areas of consumer and MSME banking, agency/ branchless banking, digital lending, payments, BNPL and merchant management. Whereas Arttha5G is an O RAN compliant 5G platform that delivers ultra-low latency, higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, reliability, massive network capacity, and a more consistent user experience.

For more information, visit www.puresoftware.com

