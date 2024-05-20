PURETALK PLEDGES TO MATCH UP TO $50,000 IN CUSTOMER DONATIONS TO SUPPORT AMERICA'S WARRIOR PARTNERSHIP

COVINGTON, Ga., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureTalk, a nationwide cell phone service provider offering premium wireless service at a fair price on the nation's most dependable 5G network, announced a donation matching program in support of America's Warrior Partnership (AWP) to help combat Veteran suicide. Today through July 4, 2024, PureTalk will match all customer donations, up to $50,000, to the organization.

To amplify the life-saving efforts of the AWP, PureTalk pledges to match donations, dollar for dollar, from both new and existing customers to America's Warrior Partnership at checkout. The campaign provides PureTalk customers the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of Veterans through generating up to $100,000 in funding for the AWP. PureTalk's monetary commitment to Veteran suicide prevention provides crucial support to America's Veteran community.

"PureTalk is dedicated to ensuring Veterans receive timely and sufficient support, and by partnering with the AWP, our customers can directly support military Veterans, along with their families and caregivers," said William Curry, chief strategy officer for PureTalk. "The AWP provides comprehensive services that address the diverse needs of Veterans, and it is an honor to work alongside this organization to give back to the men and women who gave their all for this country."

The 2023 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report identifies key risk factors contributing to the increased rates of Veteran suicide, including pandemic-related stressors, strains on family relationships, inadequate social support networks, financial worries, and preexisting mental health conditions. To address these key risk factors, the AWP improves the quality of life for tens of thousands of Veterans and their families by providing access to life-saving programs, serving them proactively and holistically before a crisis occurs. Some of the services they provide range from employment assistance, housing, VA benefit coordination, food assistance, and so much more.

"Through the generous support of PureTalk and their customers, the AWP is able to prevent Veteran suicide and overdose by connecting Veterans and their families with local organizations that understand their unique situations and have the necessary resources," said Jim Lorraine, president and CEO of America's Warrior Partnership. "Veteran suicide is a significant but often overlooked crisis unfolding in the United States, and we are grateful for organizations like PureTalk that are here to support Veterans in their time of need."

Proudly Veteran-led, PureTalk offers a 15 percent military discount to those who've served and, during this campaign, will match one-time donations to AWP up to $50,000. To learn more about PureTalk's support of AWP, visit the website https://www.puretalk.com/landing/awppr.

About PureTalk

PureTalk, established in 2004, provides premium wireless service at a fair price with the most dependable 5G nationwide network. As a Veteran-led company celebrating American ideals, PureTalk actively supports the growth of the American workforce and has 100% U.S. Customer Service. At PureTalk, patriotism drives its purpose. PureTalk is committed to supporting Veterans and their families by contributing to organizations that honor and assist those who bravely serve our country. By choosing PureTalk, customers not only receive great wireless service but they're also making a meaningful impact on the lives of American servicemen and women. Visit PureTalk.com for additional information.

About AWP

America's Warrior Partnership is a tax-exempt 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that aims to partner with communities to prevent Veteran suicide. They connect local Veteran-serving organizations with the appropriate resources, services, and partners to support Veterans, their families, and caregivers at every stage of their lives. Their ultimate goal is to improve Veterans' quality of life and prevent Veteran suicide by empowering local communities to serve them proactively and holistically before a crisis occurs. Learn more at https://www.americaswarriorpartnership.org or @awpartnership.

