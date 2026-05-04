Purina and U.S. Soccer Celebrating the Ultimate Teammate: Our Pets

Purina and U.S. Soccer unveiled the first-ever National Pet Kit, a pet jersey designed to mirror the official U.S. Men's National Team that invites pets to be part of match day excitement. Drawing inspiration from the Stars jersey the men will sport on the global stage this summer, the National Pet Kit is now available for purchase online and at select PetSmart locations nationwide as well as in the Official U.S. Soccer Store and Purina's TikTok Shop.

Purina also launched its new national marketing campaign today, spotlighting the furry teammates who bring joy, energy and unconditional support to fans and players alike. The creative, For the Team Behind the Team, features U.S. Men's National Team star Weston McKennie, a pet lover and Purina Pro Plan partner, alongside his dogs – Lola, an 8-year-old Akita, and Sky, a 7-year-old Husky. The new marketing campaign will run nationally across TV, fan- (and pet-centric) out-of-home, and memorable social content showcasing the amazing bond between people and pets.

"Every team needs loyal supporters, and I can't think of better teammates than the pets who stand by our fans day in and day out," said Weston McKennie, U.S. Men's National Team Athlete. "This partnership with Purina allows us to recognize and celebrate that loyalty, and all the ways pets positively impact our lives. Having my dogs by my side throughout my career, whether it be in international competition with the U.S. men or playing professionally abroad, has provided me steadfast devotion and unwavering joy."

McKennie is a Purina loyalist himself, feeding his dogs Sky and Lola Pro Plan Sensitive Skin and Stomach dog food. "My dogs have an active lifestyle just like me, and I appreciate how the advanced nutrition of Pro Plan fuels our exceptional life together."

As the first-ever Official Pet Care Partner of the U.S. Soccer Federation, Purina is on a mission to enrich the lives of fans, players and pets by making U.S. Soccer the most pet-inclusive community in sport.

"Soccer fans and pet lovers are both known for their passion. The teams we support and the pets who we love are part of our identities, so bringing them together makes perfect sense," said Andrea Faccio, President and Chief Growth Officer at Purina. "Our partnership with U.S. Soccer celebrates that connection by including pets in the emotion and excitement of the game, even giving them the opportunity to dress like a fan. The National Pet Kit, our new national campaign with Weston, Sky and Lola, and all the other elements of our partnership really bring to life Purina's strong belief that pets and people are the ultimate team."

The national marketing campaign and National Pet Kit mark significant consumer initiatives following Purina being announced as an official U.S. Soccer partner last year. Additional activation details will be unveiled in the coming months to further reinforce the value of the pet-human bond. Purina's five-year agreement as a U.S. Soccer partner comes at a pivotal moment for the sport as its national teams compete on global stages in the U.S. and internationally.

"Fandom today is not just about what happens on the field, but about how people connect to the team in their everyday lives," said David Wright, Chief Commercial Officer at U.S. Soccer. "These pet kits are a great example of how we're bringing fans and their pets closer to the team in a way that feels personal and fun."

Additionally, Purina's portfolio of leading dog and cat brands are leaning into the moment and spotlighting the tireless devotion that powers the strongest teams.

Pro Plan , a leader in advanced pet nutrition, partnered with McKennie, Sky and Lola for the next chapter of Fueled By, a video series which reveals why professional athletes, who understand the critical importance of nutrition for performance, choose Pro Plan to fuel an exceptional life together with their dogs. See McKennie's story at YouTube.com/ProPlan.

, a leader in advanced pet nutrition, partnered with McKennie, Sky and Lola for the next chapter of video series which reveals why professional athletes, who understand the critical importance of nutrition for performance, choose Pro Plan to fuel an exceptional life together with their dogs. See McKennie's story at YouTube.com/ProPlan. As an extension of the Cats As Therapy Project, Cat Chow , in partnership with Pet Partners, brought its Therapod to be part of the official U.S. Soccer Block Party before two Men's National Team matches in Atlanta in late March. Attendees had the chance for respite and calm by spending time with therapy cats during the pre-match fervor at Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park - including former U.S. Soccer Women's National Team star and confirmed cat lover Becky Sauerbrunn.

, in partnership with Pet Partners, brought its Therapod to be part of the official U.S. Soccer Block Party before two Men's National Team matches in Atlanta in late March. Attendees had the chance for respite and calm by spending time with therapy cats during the pre-match fervor at Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park - including former U.S. Soccer Women's National Team star and confirmed cat lover Becky Sauerbrunn. To celebrate being the Official Dog Treat of U.S. Soccer, Beggin' is introducing Beggin' XI: a one-of-a-kind competition to find the ultimate roster of eleven dogs, hosted by beloved actor and soccer enthusiast, Brendan Hunt. Fans can go to Purina.com/BegginXI to submit a photo of their dog showing off their soccer-worthy skills, personality, or U.S. Men's National Team spirit for an opportunity to make the squad. Whether your dog is fast like a forward, loyal like a superfan, or charismatic like a coach, they could earn a coveted spot on the Beggin' XI roster. And here's the best part: every dog wins. Every single submission earns a free bag of Beggin' treats via coupon, plus an opportunity to win exclusive U.S. Soccer prizes including a flyaway trip to a U.S. Soccer match, official merch and jerseys. Submissions close on May 17, 2026.

is introducing Beggin' XI: a one-of-a-kind competition to find the ultimate roster of eleven dogs, hosted by beloved actor and soccer enthusiast, Brendan Hunt. Fans can go to Purina.com/BegginXI to submit a photo of their dog showing off their soccer-worthy skills, personality, or U.S. Men's National Team spirit for an opportunity to make the squad. Whether your dog is fast like a forward, loyal like a superfan, or charismatic like a coach, they could earn a coveted spot on the Beggin' XI roster. And here's the best part: every dog wins. Every single submission earns a free bag of Beggin' treats via coupon, plus an opportunity to win exclusive U.S. Soccer prizes including a flyaway trip to a U.S. Soccer match, official merch and jerseys. Submissions close on May 17, 2026. Soccer stars and cats have a lot in common. They act instinctively. They live in the moment. They find rules… optional. The attitude, the dexterity, the drive – that's true cat-like energy. This summer, Friskies is celebrating the launch of its new "Certified Frisky" platform by bringing that same energy to the soccer pitch. Starting in June, Friskies fans can be on the lookout for ways to score free Friskies.

To learn more about Purina's pet-centric programming in support of U.S. Soccer, visit Purina.com/Soccer.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About Purina Pro Plan

Purina Pro Plan is a leader in the advanced nutrition category, with more than 140 targeted formulas to help your pet thrive throughout every stage of life. For more information, visit www.proplan.com or follow @ProPlan on X, Instagram, or Facebook.

About The U.S. Soccer Federation

Founded in 1913, U.S. Soccer, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the official governing body of the sport in the United States. Our vision is clear; we exist in service to soccer. Our ambition, working across the soccer ecosystem, is to ignite a national passion for the game. We believe soccer is more than a sport; it is a force for good. We are focused in three areas: Soccer Everywhere, ensuring everyone, everywhere experiences the joy of soccer; Soccer Success, our 27 National Teams and pro leagues winning on the world stage; and Soccer Investment, maximizing and diversifying investments to sustainably grow the game at all levels. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/ourvision.

SOURCE Nestle Purina PetCare