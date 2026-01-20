Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Joins Forces with Veterinary Hope Foundation to Champion Mental Health Care for Veterinarians

Collaboration expands availability of community groups to veterinarians nationwide thanks to the Pro Plan Veterinary Support Mission

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterinary professionals carry significant emotional responsibility every day, often supporting both pets and the people who love them. To help lighten the emotional and mental load, Pro Plan Veterinary has announced a new partnership with Veterinary Hope Foundation (Vet Hope), a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering the mental health and well-being of veterinarians and their teams. The collaboration will expand the number of Vet Hope community groups offered to veterinary professionals thanks to the Pro Plan Veterinary Support Mission, an initiative created to help remove barriers veterinarians often face in practice.

The Mental Health Toll of Veterinary Care

The veterinary profession has made a lot of progress since the first major study on veterinary mental health, well-being and burnout was published nearly a decade ago. However, challenges still exist; 92% report fatigue as a difficulty they currently experience1. In addition, only 30% of veterinary practice team members surveyed agreed that they have an effective coping strategy for stress2, yet 60% percent of vets surveyed indicated mental health resources that encourage stress reduction and self-care are highly desirable for their practice1.

Despite these challenges, there has been a significant gap in structured mental health support designed specifically for the veterinary profession. Vet Hope was founded by veterinarians and mental health advocates who recognized a critical need for sustained emotional support within the veterinary profession. The partnership with Pro Plan Veterinary will expand access to Vet Hope's mental health programming and provide veterinary teams with additional structured community groups and quarterly webinars, along with more consistent, structured emotional support across veterinary workplaces. The six-week online programs cover topics including authentic self-care, self-compassion, values, healthy boundaries, resilience, mindfulness, gratitude and work-life integration.

"This collaboration represents a shared commitment to provide the resources that vets need to improve their mental health and well-being," said Blair McConnel, VMD and president of the board of Vet Hope. "Together, Veterinary Hope Foundation and the Pro Plan Veterinary Support Mission are expanding access to meaningful support, allowing participants to share common experiences, so no one in this profession has to navigate these challenges alone."

Pro Plan Veterinary Support Mission: Removing Barriers, Building Hope

The Vet Hope partnership marks another way Pro Plan Veterinary is working for veterinarians and their teams through its Pro Plan Veterinary Support Mission. Launched in 2024, the mission helps address challenges that veterinarians, veterinary technicians, veterinary assistants, practice managers, client service representatives, and other veterinary support staff often face in practice and embodies the company's long-term commitment to meeting the personal and professional needs of the veterinary profession.

"With so many veterinarians facing mental health challenges due to high stress, emotional fatigue, long hours and education-related debt, we wanted to provide a tangible way for veterinarians to receive support," said Dr. Callie Harris, DVM, Pro Plan Veterinary. "By partnering with the Veterinary Hope Foundation, we hope to help cultivate a culture where well-being is prioritized and mental health resources are accessible, stigma-free and integrated into the fabric of veterinary practice."

Since its launch, the Pro Plan Veterinary Support Mission has contributed over $3.5 million to organizations tackling challenges in the veterinary industry. These challenges include mental health support for stress, exhaustion and burnout addressed by this new partnership with Vet Hope; financial assistance when clients can't afford life-saving care, supported through the American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF) REACH Program™ and Paisley Paws; and increasing access to expert care for challenging behavior cases, provided by Ease Pet Vet.

For more information on the Pro Plan Veterinary Support Mission and Vet Hope, visit www.ProPlanVetSupport.com and www.veterinaryhope.org.

About Purina Pro Plan Veterinary

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets and Supplements are manufactured or distributed by Nestlé Purina PetCare, a global leader in the pet care industry. Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Pro Plan, Purina ONE, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 10,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that support 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

About Veterinary Hope Foundation

Veterinary Hope Foundation (Vet Hope) is a national nonprofit dedicated to improving the mental health and emotional well-being of veterinary professionals. Through community groups, educational programming, research and supportive resources, Vet Hope creates spaces where veterinary teams can find connections, support and hope. Founded by leaders in veterinary medicine and mental health advocacy, Vet Hope is committed to ensuring that everyone who cares for animals receives the care they deserve.

1 Data collected by Relevation Research via online survey, March, 2024, among 301 U.S. veterinarians working 20+ hours per week.

2 Volk, J.O., et al. JAVMA, Oct. 2024. doi:10.2460/javma.24.03.0225

SOURCE Nestle Purina PetCare