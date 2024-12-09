Purina Announces $4.5MM Donation to Three Leading Veterinary Schools to Advance Pet Health

Multi-Year Programs at Cornell University; University of California, Davis; and Colorado State University Seek to Drive Innovation in Pet Nutrition and Excellence in Veterinary Education

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterinarians play a critical role in the health and well-being of our pets. To help support the next generation of veterinarians and in honor of International Day of Veterinary Medicine, Purina has announced its donation of $4.5 million to three top veterinary schools in the U.S. to drive innovation and excellence in pet health and veterinary education over the next five years and beyond. The collaborations will support research in emerging areas of pet health including healthy aging and mobility in dogs and GI issues in cats and dogs, as well as support scientific exploration and advancements from students and faculty.

"Veterinarians play such a pivotal role in caring for our pets," said Purina Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Kurt R. Venator. "These three new programs build on Purina's decades-long history of supporting veterinary schools and students and promise to offer exciting scientific and nutritional advances to help our pets live long, healthy lives." The three beneficiaries and programs include:

Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine , which received a $1.5 million donation to create the Purina Cornell Canine Healthy Aging and Mobility Program (CHAMP). Over the next five years, CHAMP will focus on advancing science and innovation in the areas of nutrition, healthy aging, rehabilitation and mobility in dogs.

The University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine, which received $1.5 million to create the Purina Distinguished Program in Gastrointestinal Health and Wellness. Gastrointestinal conditions are one of the most common health issues in pets. This new five-year program will further knowledge in this field and advance canine and feline gastrointestinal health solutions.

Colorado State University College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, which received a $1.5 million donation to support the next generation of veterinary scientists and faculty members through the creation of the Purina Young Investigators Award Program in the Center for Companion Animal Studies. This endowment will fund up to 12 annual grants in perpetuity to students and their faculty mentors to investigate and share scientific advancements.

"These efforts aim to uncover new insights that will impact future innovations and change the lives of pets and the people who love them – and the veterinarians who care for them," shared Dr. Venator.

