Purina Brings Pets and People Together Digitally in its First-Ever Roblox Game, Purina Arena Pet Racing

New multiplayer game lets pet lovers race for fur-st place as Purina becomes a pioneer pet care brand to activate in Roblox platform

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet lovers, start your engines! Today, Purina, a global leader in pet care, debuted its first-ever Roblox gaming experience, Purina Arena Pet Racing. The new multiplayer racing game lets Roblox players adopt, nourish and compete with their virtual furry friends in paws-out races across a variety of dynamic courses.

"At Purina, we're passionate about the special bond between people and their pets, and we're thrilled to bring that connection to life in a fun, interactive way for the Roblox community," said Megan Fougerousse, senior media manager at Purina. "By blending Purina's expertise in pet health and wellbeing with the Roblox community's passion for pets, we've created an entertaining and educational experience."

In the game, players can race with their adopted dogs and cats across a variety of urban and rural courses, all while nurturing their pets' competitive edge through proper nourishment and care. The experience also allows users to collect exclusive accessories for both their human and animal avatars, and perform emote tricks to celebrate their victories.

With the launch of Purina Arena Pet Racing, Purina becomes one of the first pet care company to create a branded experience on the Roblox platform. Purina partnered with St. Louis-based creative agency, Paradowski Creative, to build the game.

Purina Arena Pet Racing is available to the pet lovers everywhere via the Roblox platform. To learn more and start playing, visit PurinaArena.com.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

