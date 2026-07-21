Purina Films Docuseries A Different Breed Earns Three Daytime Emmy® Award Nominations

Emmy®-nominated series celebrates the extraordinary bond between people and pets through the world of canine competition

ST. LOUIS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When pet lovers see the human-pet bond in action, it creates connection and deepens the appreciation they have for the animals in their own lives. That connection recently led Purina to dive deeper into the world of canine competition through a docuseries that is now receiving critical acclaim. Today, Purina is celebrating three Daytime Emmy® Award nominations for A Different Breed, its original nine-episode documentary series produced through Purina Films in partnership with InkBlot Narratives and WPP Media, including recognition for Outstanding Lifestyle Program, Outstanding Editing and Outstanding Directing.

Today, Purina is celebrating three Daytime Emmy® Award nominations for A Different Breed, its original nine-episode documentary series produced through Purina Films in partnership with InkBlot Narratives and WPP, including recognition for Outstanding Lifestyle Program, Outstanding Editing and Outstanding Directing.

The Daytime Emmy® Awards recognize excellence in daytime television and streaming programming across lifestyle, documentary, instructional, travel, culinary and children's content. A Different Breed is nominated alongside productions from some of the entertainment industry's leading studios, networks and streaming platforms.

Streaming on Prime Video, A Different Breed follows 18 teams on the road to the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge National Finals, putting the spotlight on the competitors, their dogs and the extraordinary relationships that drive them. The series marks an intentional shift from traditional brand-led content toward storytelling that entertains, inspires and fosters meaningful connections – all in new channels and formats that resonate with the viewing habits of today's consumer.

"The way people discover and engage with content continues to evolve, and we're evolving with them," said Andrea Faccio, President and Chief Growth Officer at Purina. "At Purina, we've always believed the bond between people and pets is full of inspiring stories. A Different Breed gave us the opportunity to share those stories in a way people actively choose to experience, and we're incredibly proud to see them recognized alongside some of the industry's most celebrated programs."

Through Purina Films, Purina is evolving how it connects with pet lovers taking a more entertainment-led approach to storytelling, creating premium content that highlights the meaningful role pets play in people's lives. By inviting viewers behind the scenes of the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge and into competitors' lives and homes, A Different Breed tells the kinds of emotionally rich stories today's audiences actively seek out.

The backdrop of the series is the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge, a premier canine performance sports competition that has showcased extraordinary canine athletes and their handlers for nearly 30 years. The competition features a variety of events, including high-flying disc routines, agility courses, weave pole racing and diving dog competitions.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will announce the winners of the Daytime Emmy Awards on October 30, 2026.

All nine episodes of A Different Breed are available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in the U.S. at no additional cost with a Prime membership. The second season of the Emmy®-nominated series is in production, continuing Purina's commitment to bring audiences authentic stories that celebrate the incredible bond between people and pets.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Dog Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

SOURCE Purina