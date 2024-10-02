ST. LOUIS, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As search and rescue efforts continue after Hurricane Helene brought powerful winds and catastrophic flooding to six states across the Southeast, Purina announced a $25,000 grant to Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit, to support its rescue and relief efforts. Purina's donation will help fund emergency relief efforts, including food, medical supplies and hygiene kits for individuals displaced by the storm, as well as help transport shelter pets to safety.

Purina Provides $25,000 and Pet Food and Cat Litter to Support Pets and People Impacted by Hurricane Helene

"Our hearts go out to the families and pets affected by Hurricane Helene and the devastating flooding across Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Virginia," said Kim Beardslee, Director of Community Affairs. "Purina has a long history of supporting communities in the wake of natural disasters, and we're proud to support Greater Good Charities' life-saving work during this time of great need."

Purina partner Greater Good Charities has multiple teams on the ground providing aid throughout the Southeast in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The global nonprofit is distributing food, water and survival supplies to families and nonprofit partners, pet food and veterinary supplies to nonprofits caring for pets, conducting life-saving transport to shelter pets, supporting beekeepers whose hives were destroyed, and more. Anyone who would like to learn more about, and donate to, Greater Good Charities' efforts, can do so here.

In addition to providing the $25,000 grant, Purina is working with several of its US-based manufacturing facilities to ship thousands of pounds of Purina pet food and cat litter to pet shelters and pet owners in impacted communities.

In times of natural disaster, Purina provides timely support to people and pets in need by working with its nonprofit partners to deliver pet food, litter and funding to areas that are being impacted. Since 2017, Purina has donated more than $400,000 and more than 700,000 pounds of Purina pet food and cat litter to support victims of natural disasters across the United States.

To learn more about causes Purina supports, visit www.purina.com/about-purina/partnerships.

