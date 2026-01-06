PuroClean and KnowHow Partner to Scale Training Infrastructure Across PuroClean's International Franchise System

New Partnership Strengthens Training, Consistency, and Confidence Across PuroClean's Growing Franchise Network

TAMARAC, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean , one of North America's fastest-growing restoration franchises, announced a partnership with KnowHow to strengthen its training infrastructure across its network. The collaboration gives Franchise Owners and their teams instant access to operational procedures, technical protocols, and best practices through KnowHow's AI-powered mobile platform.

"PuroClean's training infrastructure sets the industry standard," said Leighton Healey, CEO of KnowHow. "KnowHow extends that system by putting operational knowledge directly in technicians' hands, whether they're handling a Category 3 water loss or coordinating with insurance adjusters."

PuroClean recently surpassed 500 franchise locations, a milestone achieved by fewer than 4% of franchise networks nationwide. The franchise is renowned for its training infrastructure, including an IICRC-approved Academy featuring a state-of-the-art Flood House that has trained over 1,000 associates in person, as well as an Online Academy with more than 4,800 students. KnowHow complements this foundation by providing AI-enhanced training that delivers clear, concise, up-to-date knowledge at each user's fingertips through easy-to-follow, step-by-step processes and procedures—accessible on demand from any job site.

Franchise Owners and technicians can now access procedures for water damage restoration, fire and smoke remediation, mold removal, biohazard cleanup, and 300+ processes through an AI assistant that delivers instant answers to field questions.

"By partnering with KnowHow, we are doubling down on our commitment to provide the best training and technology available," said Mark W. Davis, Chairman & CEO of PuroClean. "Our teams will have immediate, on-demand access to the procedures and expertise they need to deliver Relentless Customer Service with confidence and consistency."

Since Mark W. Davis and Frank Torre acquired PuroClean in 2015, the franchise has grown from 222 to over 500 locations while maintaining its culture of "Relentless Customer Service." This partnership reinforces PuroClean's position as one of the leading restoration brands in North America, underscoring its reputation for industry-leading training excellence.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 500 North American franchise locations across the United States and Canada, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

About KowHow

KnowHow is an AI-powered platform that helps restoration companies accelerate workforce productivity through instant access to operational knowledge. By centralizing procedures and best practices in a mobile-first application, KnowHow enables teams to deliver consistent results from day one. Learn more here.

