PuroClean Celebrates Summer-Long Adopt-a-Classroom Campaign

The Paramedics of Property Damage Team Up for Nationwide Teacher Supplies Drive

TAMARAC, Fla., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, one of the country's leading property restoration and remediation franchises, has unveiled its summer campaign, Adopt-a-Classroom, to show its appreciation for educators. Franchisees across the country and the home office team in South Florida will collect donations for teachers. The campaign will start on May 6 across the country in recognition of National Teacher Appreciation Week and will continue throughout the summer. The donations will be presented to teachers across America in August.Top of Form

Multiple surveys, including one by the U.S. Department of Education, show that 94 percent of teachers pay for classroom necessities with money from their own pockets. PuroClean's Adopt-a-Classroom Campaign aims to give back to the people who give back to students year-round.

"It is hard to find the right words to convey how crucial teachers and educators are in our communities. They do some of the most important work in the world for our children," Alex Pericchi, Vice President of Marketing and Online Learning, said. "It is the duty and mission of our entire network to showcase to teachers that we see their hard work and value them. We want to show them that PuroClean cares."

Throughout the summer, PuroClean offices across the country are accepting teacher supplies such as:

Binders

Electric pencil sharpeners

Dry-erase boards

Markers

Scissors

Glue

Paper

Donations can be dropped off in designated boxes at participating PuroClean locations and will be given to the local school or teacher that the franchisee has chosen to recognize.

"Supporting educators isn't just a one-time act of gratitude; it's a direct investment in our children and the future leaders of our communities," said Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean. "The most important mission for PuroClean is to serve our communities and invest in the people who invested in us. Service and giving back are the values that this company was founded on. Everyone at PuroClean has a part to play."

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada with a network nearing 500 offices.

For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network nearing 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

