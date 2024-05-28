PuroClean Expands Franchise Network with Nationwide Success

The Paramedics of Property Damage Welcome 12 New Locations Across Six States

TAMARAC, Fla., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, one of the country's leading property restoration and remediation franchises, is thrilled to announce the addition of 12 new franchise locations across six states. This strategic expansion reinforces PuroClean's commitment to nationwide excellence and dedication to delivering top-tier services and support to diverse communities across America.

PuroClean's new franchise locations are extending the brand's national footprint into more regions across the United States. These new franchise locations will be in the following areas:

PuroClean Home Office

Mexico, ME

Dearborn, MI

Abilene, TX

Logan, UT

Buckley, WA

South Merced, CA

Pomona, CA

Cypress, CA

Sacramento, CA

Aurora, CO

South Aurora, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO

The brand is also expanding two locations in Glendale, AZ, and Carson, CA.

"2024 has been an exciting journey for PuroClean, marked by remarkable growth and unwavering dedication," said Steve White, COO of PuroClean. "Each new franchise is not just a location on a map; it's a testament to our collective commitment to excellence and service. We are excited to welcome these new locations into our network and are thrilled to see what's in store for the remainder of 2024."

As PuroClean continues its rapid expansion across the nation, the brand's goal remains focused as it approaches the 500th unit mark. The brand also hopes to add units to underserved areas and is looking for franchisees in key areas across the United States, including Northern California, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Madison, WI, and more.

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada with a network nearing 500 offices. PuroClean launched its esteemed PuroVet program in 2017 to help military personnel transition into entrepreneurship and connect with veterans inside and outside its franchise system, allowing for a 25% discount on their initial franchise fee. The brand is additionally seeking the right individuals who may be in construction and looking to add a restoration component to their business.

For more information about PuroClean and franchising opportunities, call (800) 351-2282 or visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of nearly 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com.

SOURCE PuroClean