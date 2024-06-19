PuroClean Hosts Successful Annual Conference in Denver, Colorado

TAMARAC, Fla., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, a leading property restoration and remediation company, recently held its annual conference in Denver, Colorado, under the theme "Level Up!" The event attracted nearly 450 attendees, including franchise owners, employees, and strategic partners.

The conference featured an impressive lineup of speakers, headlined by keynote speaker Scott K. Edinger, a renowned business strategist and leadership expert. Guest speakers included Ed Cross, an expert in disaster recovery law; Debra Fine, a networking guru and author; and Steve LeFever, a financial and business management expert.

Event Highlights

Golf Tournament

The conference kicked off with a friendly and competitive golf tournament at the beautiful Green Valley Ranch Golf Club. Congratulations to the winning team: Aaron Beck, Jeff Brettell, Matthew Parkerson with CoreLogic, and Bud Summers, PuroClean EVP of Operations and Training.

Training and Continuing Education Sessions – PuroLogic

Participants engaged in various training sessions and continuing education opportunities through PuroLogic, enhancing their skills and knowledge in the property restoration industry.

PuroWomen's Growth Group

The PuroWomen's Growth Group hosted a session focused on empowering and advancing women within the PuroClean network with approximately 80 participants in attendance. Special thanks to the mother-daughter team of Becky Edgren and Britni Hurst from PuroClean in Moraine, OH, along with Sandra White from PuroClean in Middlesex and Princeton, NJ, and Debi Heileman from PuroClean in Scottsdale, AZ, for leading the group.

Strategic Partner Expo

The Strategic Partner Expo showcased the latest products and services from PuroClean's valued partners, offering attendees insights into new technologies and solutions.

Cocktail Receptions

Evening cocktail receptions provided additional opportunities for networking and building relationships in a casual, enjoyable environment.

Awards Celebration

The Awards Celebration was a highlight of the Convention, recognizing outstanding achievements within the PuroClean network. The list of awardees included:

2023 Franchise Of The Year: Nelson & Sujey Rivera – PuroClean in Parsippany, NJ

Nelson & – PuroClean in 2023 Hot Shot: Sam Springer, Justin Lo Iacono & Aaron Shumaker – PuroClean in Marietta, GA

Sam Springer, & – PuroClean in 2023 Rookie Of The Year (US): Charles Omajuwa – PuroClean in Los Angeles, CA

Charles Omajuwa – PuroClean in 2023 Continuing Education – CE Connect: Thomas Maguire – PuroClean in Spartanburg and Columbia, SC

Thomas Maguire – PuroClean in and 2023 Strategic Partner Of The Year: Livi Dalmau – American Business Solutions, FL

Livi Dalmau – American Business Solutions, FL 2023 Rainmakers: Dawn Erickson – PuroClean in Charleston, SC ; Darrel Depot – PuroClean in Williston, VT ; Ricardo Herdan – PuroClean in North Miami Beach, FL ; John Villon – PuroClean in Houston, TX ; Tomas Mejia – PuroClean in Denver, CO ; Jeff Jensen – PuroClean in Plant City, FL ; Brenden Williams – PuroClean in Bradenton, FL ; Tim Lohse – PuroClean in Chicago, IL

Dawn Erickson – PuroClean in ; Darrel Depot – PuroClean in ; – PuroClean in ; John Villon – PuroClean in ; – PuroClean in ; – PuroClean in ; – PuroClean in ; – PuroClean in 2023 Brand Promise : Alejandro & Jennifer Restrepo – PuroClean in Wilton, CT

Alejandro & – PuroClean in 2023 Technician Of The Year: Gabriel Rubio – PuroClean in North Miami Beach, FL

Gabriel Rubio – PuroClean in 2023 - 2024 Brand Ambassadors: Alejandro Restrepo – PuroClean in Wilton, CT ; Brian Towne – PuroClean in Normal, IL ; Sadiq Isu – PuroClean in Hilliard, OH ; Ricardo Herdan – PuroClean in North Miami Beach, FL ; Diego Barros – PuroClean in Longwood, FL ; Nelson Rivera – PuroClean in Parsippany, NJ ; Jerral Ingle – PuroClean in Fort Payne, AL ; U.L. Armstrong – PuroClean in Boerne, TX ; Mark Erickson – PuroClean in Charleston, SC ; Ryan Back – PuroClean in St. Bonifacius, MN

Alejandro Restrepo – PuroClean in ; – PuroClean in ; – PuroClean in ; – PuroClean in ; – PuroClean in ; – PuroClean in ; – PuroClean in ; U.L. – PuroClean in ; – PuroClean in ; – PuroClean in 2022 - 2024 Network Leadership Council: Tim Lohse – PuroClean in Wood Dale , Northbrook , Chicago & Orland Park, IL ; Plymouth & Waterford, MI ; Waukesha & Green Bay, WI ; Dallas, TX ; Debi Heileman – PuroClean in Scottsdale, AZ ; James Scalf – PuroClean in Murfreesboro & Nashville, TN ; Jonathan Beever – PuroClean in Kingston & Poughkeepsie, NY ; Christian Pedersen – PuroClean in Amherstburg, Canada ; Darrel Depot – PuroClean in Williston, VT ; Jeff Jensen – PuroClean in Plant City, FL ; Ismail El Kehal – PuroClean in Houston, TX ; Tomas Mejia – PuroClean in Denver, CO

Tim Lohse – PuroClean in , , & ; Plymouth & ; Waukesha & ; ; – PuroClean in ; – PuroClean in Murfreesboro & ; – PuroClean in Kingston & ; – PuroClean in ; Darrel Depot – PuroClean in ; – PuroClean in ; – PuroClean in ; – PuroClean in 2023 Mentors: Becky Edgren – PuroClean in Moraine, OH ; Bob Jordan – PuroClean in Lynnwood, WA ; Craig & Jenny Hawkins – PuroClean in Woodinville, WA ; Keegan Trudgen – PuroClean in Chicago, IL ; Ricardo Herdan – PuroClean in North Miami Beach, FL ; Chris Tucker – PuroClean in Fort Worth, TX

– PuroClean in ; – PuroClean in ; Craig & – PuroClean in ; – PuroClean in ; – PuroClean in ; – PuroClean in 2023 On The Move: Chris Schatz – PuroClean in Denver , Broomfield , Tod Creek & Westminster, CO

Chris Schatz – PuroClean in , , & 2023 PuroClean Cares Award: Charles Atkins – PuroClean in Cleveland, TN

Charles Atkins – PuroClean in 2023 Public Relations Excellence Award (New Recognition): Jessie & Jennifer Wine – PuroClean in Burlington, WI

Commercial Large Loss Training

Focused training on managing large-scale commercial losses equipped attendees with advanced skills to handle significant restoration projects.

"This year's conference in Denver has been our most successful yet," said Mark W. Davis, PuroClean Chairman and CEO. "The level of engagement and the quality of our sessions reflect the dedication and passion of our entire PuroClean family. We remain committed to continued improvement and innovation in everything we do, and we're so pleased to have such a dedicated franchise family."

"We couldn't be more thrilled with the success of our 2024 Convention," said Steve White, President & COO of PuroClean. "The general sessions, awards banquet, and networking events were phenomenal, creating an energetic and positive environment for all. The opportunity to share knowledge, engage with peers, and support one another has truly made this event memorable, and we sincerely thank everyone who participated and contributed to this year's success."

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of nearing 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com.

