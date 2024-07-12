PuroClean Launches Historic "Partnership for a Resilient America"

The Paramedics of Property Damage Join Forces for a Groundbreaking Initiative to Rebuild and Fortify America's Homes and Properties

TAMARAC, Fla., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, one of the country's leading property restoration and remediation franchises, recently launched its newest venture, "Partnership for a Resilient America." In collaboration with Resilience Force and Signal Restoration, PuroClean's sister company, this groundbreaking initiative aims to train 1,000 resilience workers to prepare for this and future hurricane seasons. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su launched the partnership at a meeting hosted at PuroClean's Home Office in Tamarac, FL.

Telma Villeda- Resilience Worker, Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su, Saket Soni-Executive Director, Resilience Force, Mark W. Davis, Chairman and CEO of PuroClean.

Program participants will train at PuroClean's state-of-the-art IICRC-approved training facility in Tamarac, FL, where the announcement was made. Upon completion of the program, participants will receive "climate resilience technician" certifications, and Resilience Force will also work to help the graduates find employment.

"Our commitment to building a resilient workforce is crucial for the future of disaster recovery," said Mark W. Davis, CEO and Chairman of PuroClean. "By training these resilience workers, we are ensuring that communities will have the support and expertise needed to rebuild and recover swiftly and effectively from natural disasters."

Acting U.S. Department of Labor Secretary, Julie Su, presided over the historic partnership agreement signing on June 18. She emphasized the critical role of well-trained workers in rebuilding communities impacted by disasters and highlighted the Department of Labor's commitment to supporting this essential work.

"As our country deals with more and more extreme weather caused by climate change, we'll rely even more on workers who are all well-trained to rebuild communities impacted by disaster. And the essential jobs they do must be good jobs. The Department of Labor is putting our resources, our expertise, and our vision into this work," Su said.

Key Takeaways:

The "Partnership for a Resilient America" is a collaborative effort by PuroClean, Resilience Force, and Signal Restoration to train and deploy skilled workers for disaster recovery.

Those who participate in the training program will train at PuroClean's facility in Tamarac, FL , and receive certifications upon completion.

, and receive certifications upon completion. Acting Labor Secretary, Julie Su, traveled to Florida for the partnership agreement signing on June 18 .

"This initiative reflects PuroClean's dedication to supporting and rebuilding communities facing climate challenges," added Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean. "We are proud to partner with Resilience Force and Signal Restoration to provide essential training and resources."

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada with a network nearing 500 offices. For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com. For information about franchising opportunities, visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of nearly 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com.

SOURCE PuroClean