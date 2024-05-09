PuroClean Presents Local Heroes with Medallions Across the U.S. for National Superhero Day

The Paramedics of Property Damage Honor Local Heroes

with National Superhero Day Awards

TAMARAC, Fla., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a demonstration of its commitment to community service, PuroClean – one of the country's leading property restoration and remediation franchises – marked National Superhero Day by recognizing heroes nationwide for their exceptional service and dedication. Among these heroes, Tamarac, FL, firefighter James Murad was honored with a national award for his outstanding contributions to his South Florida community. Murad's unwavering dedication and selfless service have been nothing short of courageous acts and tireless efforts, which have saved countless lives and properties. As part of the award presentation, PuroClean presented firefighter Murad with an engraved crystal trophy as the national awardee, and a medallion, superhero cape and mask as the local winner.

PuroClean National Superhero Day

"I am deeply humbled and grateful to receive this award from PuroClean on National Superhero Day," said Murad. "It is truly an honor to serve alongside such dedicated individuals in the fire department, and I share this recognition with my fellow firefighters who work tirelessly to keep our community safe every day."

PuroClean spotlighted other heroes across the nation, notably:

The PuroClean Cares National Superhero Day campaign is a powerful testament to the extraordinary acts of kindness, courage, and selflessness exhibited by these individuals nationwide. Born out of a collective desire to honor those who go above and beyond, this celebration shines a light on the profound impact of everyday heroes across the U.S.

"In every community, there are unsung heroes, who wholeheartedly commit themselves to the betterment of others," stated Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean. "As significant pillars in the fabric of their communities, it is our duty to take the lead in recognizing and championing these extraordinary individuals alike. We hope these awards serve as a reminder that their acts of kindness never go unnoticed."

