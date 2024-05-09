PuroClean Presents Local Heroes with Medallions Across the U.S. for National Superhero Day

May 09, 2024, 11:03 ET
The Paramedics of Property Damage Honor Local Heroes
with National Superhero Day Awards
TAMARAC, Fla., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a demonstration of its commitment to community service, PuroClean – one of the country's leading property restoration and remediation franchises – marked National Superhero Day by recognizing heroes nationwide for their exceptional service and dedication. Among these heroes, Tamarac, FL, firefighter James Murad was honored with a national award for his outstanding contributions to his South Florida community. Murad's unwavering dedication and selfless service have been nothing short of courageous acts and tireless efforts, which have saved countless lives and properties. As part of the award presentation, PuroClean presented firefighter Murad with an engraved crystal trophy as the national awardee, and a medallion, superhero cape and mask as the local winner.
"I am deeply humbled and grateful to receive this award from PuroClean on National Superhero Day," said Murad. "It is truly an honor to serve alongside such dedicated individuals in the fire department, and I share this recognition with my fellow firefighters who work tirelessly to keep our community safe every day."
PuroClean spotlighted other heroes across the nation, notably:
- Brandon Turner is a professional skateboarder and local hero nominated by Tyrone Thomas, Jr. of PuroClean in San Diego and Spring Valley, CA. After overcoming addiction and alcoholism, he founded the organization West Side Recovery, which helps other young adults conquer their struggles.
- As the Executive Director of The Caring Place, Corinne Freeman, a seasoned Licensed Advanced Practice Social Worker, doesn't cut corners when helping those who are less privileged. Her organization has helped homeless people get back on their feet and achieve success. Charles Atkins, a PuroClean franchise owner in Cleveland, TN, nominated her.
- Michelle Martin is a middle school principal for children with disabilities, whom PuroClean franchise owner Sadiq Isu of Hilliard, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, OH, and Eugene, OR, nominated. She has stood by her husband's side as he fought cancer and is a devoted mother of two children while completing her doctorate.
- Julia Jones of PuroClean in Bradenton and Sarasota, FL, nominated Sandra and Mark LaFlamme of Canines for Heroes. Their organization trains dogs to assist veterans and first responders in coping with the challenges of combat and community service.
- A true hero at heart, Matthew Van Hagen of Merced City Fire was nominated by Noel Cornejo, Owner of PuroClean of Merced, CA. Matt is committed to his community in his professional and personal endeavors. He always seems to find a way to bring people closer together and bring out the best in everyone.
- Greg Arianoff of PuroClean in Hilo, HI, nominated law officer and dedicated community member Michael Sailer for this year's Superhero Day campaign. Michael has been serving in the police department for six years and has taken part on the force in several high-profile arrests.
- Robert Lee, retired Coast Guard and current gym owner of Cross Collar Jiu Jitsu, was nominated by Izzy el Kehal of PuroClean in Houston, TX. In addition to teaching others self-defense, Robert is highly involved in local community efforts.
- Kathy Li, owner of The Goddard School of Sugar Land was nominated by Nilo Quiroz, owner of PuroClean in Southwest Houston, Sugar Land, and Province, TX, for organizing community educational events, such as hurricane safety speeches.
- Roger Gauert of PuroClean in Lancaster, PA, nominated dedicated veteran and policeman Paul (PJ) Price. PJ' track record includes serving in the Civil Air Patrol, Army National Guard, and as a PA State Trooper assigned to the Lancaster Patrol Division. He's also served overseas as part of the 110 Infantry Division in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
- A philanthropist, volunteer, and advocate for marginalized communities, Vice President of the Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Jess Davis works tirelessly daily to foster unity and support local businesses and organizations. The PuroClean team in Kingston, NY, nominated this exceptional woman for going above and beyond her traditional leadership duties.
The PuroClean Cares National Superhero Day campaign is a powerful testament to the extraordinary acts of kindness, courage, and selflessness exhibited by these individuals nationwide. Born out of a collective desire to honor those who go above and beyond, this celebration shines a light on the profound impact of everyday heroes across the U.S.
"In every community, there are unsung heroes, who wholeheartedly commit themselves to the betterment of others," stated Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean. "As significant pillars in the fabric of their communities, it is our duty to take the lead in recognizing and championing these extraordinary individuals alike. We hope these awards serve as a reminder that their acts of kindness never go unnoticed."
For more information about PuroClean and their commitment to supporting local heroes, visit https://www.puroclean.com/blog.
About PuroClean
PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of nearing 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com.
