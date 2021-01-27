PuroClean Surges to #102 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 42nd Annual Franchise 500®

TAMARAC, Fla., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, a leading restoration and remediation franchise, today announced it has earned the 102nd spot on Entrepreneur magazine's 2021 Franchise 500®. Recognized for its exceptional growth, leadership, and culture in the restoration franchise industry, PuroClean ranked second in the restoration service franchise category. PuroClean has risen nearly 20 places in one year and has risen more than 150 spots since 2018.

"It's an incredible honor to be acknowledged year after year in one of the most competitive rankings within the franchising industry, especially as our network comes together in support of those impacted most by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mark W. Davis, CEO and Chairman of PuroClean. "Despite the unprecedented challenges we all faced during 2020, PuroClean was able to reach record-breaking heights, and we look forward to continuing this track record in the years ahead."

One of the fastest-growing restoration franchises in the United States, PuroClean enables its franchise owners to capitalize on diverse revenue opportunities and offers a pathway to success in the multimillion-dollar property damage restoration industry. Beyond its ranking on the Franchise 500®, PuroClean has earned countless other accolades for its innovations in franchising, including recognition for its PuroVet program, which helps military veterans realize their dream of business ownership.

"This year's Franchise 500 ranking speaks to the true testament of The PuroClean Way, answering the call of those in need, as our franchise owners aid and protect home and business owners, guided by our world-class support team each and every day," said Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean. "Together, as one team, we will continue moving forward to build upon the success of our franchise network, servicing our local communities with relentless customer service."

The Franchise 500® is recognized as the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. PuroClean was evaluated against key factors such as costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, financial strength, and stability. Each prospective franchise is awarded a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and Entrepreneur ranks the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores each year in the Franchise 500®.

Over its 42 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. PuroClean's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view PuroClean in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2021 issue of Entrepreneur. For more information on the PuroClean franchise system, contact 800-351-2282 or visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

PuroClean provides water damage remediation, flood water removal, fire and smoke damage remediation, mold removal, and biohazard cleanup to commercial and residential customers. Founded in 2001, PuroClean has a comprehensive network of more than 300 franchise offices across North America. PuroClean technicians are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest in mitigation technology and procedures, while operating under a strict code of ethics. Each PuroClean office is independently owned and operated. For more information about PuroClean, contact 800-775-7876 or visit www.puroclean.com; for franchise information, visit www.purocleanfranchise.com.

