PurpleLab Announces Partnership with Datavant to Enhance Insights on Its HealthNexus Platform

SAN FRANCISCO and WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datavant, the leader in helping healthcare organizations safely connect their data, and PurpleLab, a cloud-based, multi-tenant healthcare data and analytics platform provider, announced a strategic partnership that will enable PurpleLab to accelerate their efforts to link real-world data (RWD) to create actionable insights for the life science as well as payers and provider organizations.

PurpleLab's HealthNexus Medical Terminology (MDM) platform maximizes identification of encounters, events, exposures & episodes across structured and unstructured healthcare data. HealthNexus links RWD in a deeper and richer way, enabling what PurpleLab calls Connected RWD™. With connected RWD, cohorts are larger and analysts will no longer miss the underlying encounters, events, exposures & episodes. Connected RWD™ enables clients to better understand cost and efficiency of care as well as patient and provider related outcomes. As part of this partnership, PurpleLab intends to identify and acquire additional data to further increase the depth of insights generated by its platform.

In addition, PurpleLab will bring its mortality data to the Datavant ecosystem, increasing the depth and flexibility of mortality data available and enabling the research community access to additional sources of mortality data.

"Generating insights from disparate data sources has been a consistent challenge for healthcare organizations. Linked real-world data has the power to provide deeper insights," said Travis May, co-founder and chief executive officer of Datavant. "We are excited to enter this partnership with PurpleLab who shares our foundational belief in the power of data."

"PurpleLab's mission is to use the power of Connected RWD™ to generate actionable insights, in turn improving the cost and quality of healthcare delivered to patients," said Mark Brosso, founder and chief executive officer of PurpleLab. "This partnership enables us to continue to harness the power of real-world data to drive outcomes for our clients, and in turn, their patients."

