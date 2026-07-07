Purpose Healing Center Announces Grand Opening of New Tucson Rehab Facility Accepting AHCCCS

New Silverbell Road treatment center expands access to accredited inpatient and outpatient addiction and mental health programs for Tucson residents covered by AHCCCS and many other insurance plans.

TUCSON, Ariz., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a rising addiction and mental health crisis in Arizona, a new resource has opened its doors to serve Pima County. Purpose Healing Center announces the grand opening of its newest facility in Tucson, Arizona, providing a full range of local inpatient rehab and outpatient rehab programs.

To learn more about the comprehensive services available or to begin the admissions process, please visit their Tucson treatment center resources.

Purpose Healing Center accepts Arizona Medicaid for detox and rehab (AHCCCS) in Tucson Post this

A New Resource for Pima County

This new Tucson location, situated on Silverbell Road, directly addresses the urgent need for behavioral health support in the region. The center offers comprehensive programs designed to be more accessible and inclusive than many existing facilities.

Crucially, Purpose Healing Center accepts Arizona Medicaid for detox and rehab (AHCCCS) and works with many other in-network insurance providers, ensuring that effective treatment is available to a wider segment of the community. This expansion significantly bolsters the local infrastructure for individuals seeking recovery from substance use disorders and mental health challenges.

"In response to the growing addiction and mental health crisis affecting Arizona, Purpose Healing Center's new Tucson facility offers accessible and high-quality support services," said Marcus Weisbly, Business Development Manager for Purpose. "Our programs are not only duly accredited by AZDHS and the Joint Commission - we also make it our mission to provide effective treatment for all residents in need in Tucson, Pima County, and across the state by accepting AHCCCS and most insurances in-network."

Comprehensive and Accredited Programs to Support Recovery

The facility's services are dually accredited by the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) and The Joint Commission, underscoring a commitment to high standards of care and patient safety. The availability of residential inpatient rehab as well as a full array of outpatient rehab options like PHP day programs and IOPs for flexible support allows Purpose to provide tailored treatment plans that can adapt to individual client needs, supporting recovery journeys from initial stabilization through long-term reintegration.

Purpose Healing Center is dedicated to offering effective and reputable programs to all Arizona residents in need, strengthening the behavioral health infrastructure of Pima County. For those interested in services, whether for themselves, a loved one, or as a professional seeking referral support for a client, their compassionate Admissions team encourages direct outreach by phone.

For media inquiries, contact:

Marcus Weisbly, Director of Business Development

[email protected]

SOURCE Purpose Healing Center