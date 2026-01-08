Purpose Healing Center Celebrates 8 Years Serving AHCCCS Rehab Clients and Launches Commitment to Underserved Residents in 2026

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose Healing Center, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based behavioral health and substance use treatment provider, today announced the milestone of eight years serving AHCCCS members statewide and unveiled a 2026 commitment designed to reduce barriers for Arizonans who meet clinical criteria for care but are not receiving services.

Purpose Healing Center Celebrates 8 Years Serving AHCCCS Members in Arizona and Launches Commitment to Unserved Residents in 2026

For eight years, Purpose has supported AHCCCS members and their families through access-focused programming, care coordination, and evidence-based treatment. As demand continues to rise, Purpose is aligning its 2026 efforts with statewide behavioral health planning priorities, including the direction reflected in AHCCCS's 2026–2027 Substance Abuse and Mental Health Block Grant Combined Assessment and Plan application submitted in 2025.

"Eight years in, our message is simple: access for all struggling in Arizona is the goal," said Marcus Weisbly, spokesperson for Purpose Healing Center. "AHCCCS is a lifeline for many Arizonans, but coverage alone does not solve barriers like navigation, timing, transportation, stigma, and the complexity of finding the right level of care. In 2026, we are doubling down on removing friction points that keep people from starting and staying in treatment."

Statewide gaps remain significant. Recent estimates indicate that approximately 6–7% of Arizona's population met criteria for a substance use disorder (SUD) but did not receive treatment, and that roughly 30–35% of residents living with mental illness did not receive services. These gaps are felt by families, employers, schools, and healthcare systems, and they translate into preventable crises, delayed stabilization, and avoidable strain on emergency and public safety resources.

Purpose's 2026 commitment is focused on practical access levers that match public-sector priorities in prevention, timely entry to care, continuity of treatment, and recovery supports.

Planned initiatives include streamlined intake and referral pathways for AHCCCS members, expanded care navigation for people unsure where to start, and strengthened community partnerships intended to connect unserved residents to clinically appropriate services earlier, before needs escalate.

The organization will also prioritize culturally responsive outreach and patient education intended to reduce stigma and clarify what "getting help" looks like across levels of care. Purpose expects to share program updates throughout 2026, including outcomes and operational improvements aimed at reducing time-to-admission and improving engagement after the first point of contact.

"Arizona's planning efforts recognize what providers see every day: the need is real, and timely access changes outcomes," Mr. Weisbly added. "We are proud of the work behind our first eight years, and we are committing to meet the next year with the urgency this moment demands."

About Purpose Healing Center

Purpose Healing Center is a JCAHO-accredited Arizona-based behavioral health and addiction treatment provider. The organization offers assessment and treatment planning for substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions, with a focus on evidence-informed care and practical support for clients and families.

