Push your limits with the Enduro 3 from Garmin, a lightweight ultraperformance GPS smartwatch with best-in-class solar battery life

Purpose-built for ultra-endurance athletes, Enduro 3 is loaded with premium training, performance and navigation features—all in a lighter design with longer battery life

OLATHE, Kan., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced Enduro™ 3, its next-gen ultraperformance GPS smartwatch that is lighter than ever and can last for longer than the previous model thanks to a solar charging display. Built for the longest races, Enduro 3 weighs just 63 grams and features up to 320 hours in GPS mode with solar charging1—all with an always-on display. And with premium training and navigation tools, like dynamic round-trip routing, trail run VO2 max insights, grade-adjusted pace and preloaded TopoActive maps, Enduro 3 is ready to help guide the next adventure.

Built for the longest races, the Enduro 3 ultraperformance GPS smartwatch from Garmin is lighter than ever and features best-in-class solar battery life.

"Whether you're an ultrarunner, adventure racer, thru-hiker or somewhere in between, the Enduro 3 is purpose-built for ultra-endurance athletes. With incredible battery life, a lightweight design, preloaded TopoActive maps and more, Enduro 3 is ready to help you push the limits as you conquer your wildest dreams." –Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Best-in-class solar battery life

Featuring industry-leading solar battery life, Enduro 3 lets athletes run even longer. The larger, more efficient solar lens provides more than double the solar power of the previous Enduro model, resulting in up to 320 hours of battery life in GPS mode1 or up to 90 days of battery life in smartwatch mode2. What's more, SatIQ™ technology – which automatically toggles between GPS modes – secures the superior positioning accuracy of multi-band GPS for up to 120 hours1.

Tackle the toughest tests

Purpose-built design: A 51mm titanium bezel, scratch-resistant sapphire lens and comfortable UltraFit nylon band are made for rugged athletics and all-weather wear.

A 51mm titanium bezel, scratch-resistant sapphire lens and comfortable UltraFit nylon band are made for rugged athletics and all-weather wear. Built-in LED flashlight: Quickly control the flashlight's brightness right from the display. Variable intensities, a red light and strobe mode can help provide greater awareness in dark environments—like during all-day races, when searching for a lost toy under the couch, while reading a menu at a dimly-lit restaurant and more.

Quickly control the flashlight's brightness right from the display. Variable intensities, a red light and strobe mode can help provide greater awareness in dark environments—like during all-day races, when searching for a lost toy under the couch, while reading a menu at a dimly-lit restaurant and more. Trail ready: Take advantage of trail run VO2 max insights, grade-adjusted pace and NextFork ™ Map Guides during the next trail run or race.

Take advantage of trail run VO2 max insights, grade-adjusted pace and NextFork Map Guides during the next trail run or race. Enhanced navigation: Set a target destination for a run, hike or bike ride and receive dynamic round-trip routing that continually adjusts the route to stay on schedule. Additionally, view terrain contours on TopoActive maps and access preloaded maps for thousands of golf courses and ski resorts around the world.

Set a target destination for a run, hike or bike ride and receive dynamic round-trip routing that continually adjusts the route to stay on schedule. Additionally, view terrain contours on TopoActive maps and access preloaded maps for thousands of golf courses and ski resorts around the world. Advanced strength training: Elevate performance with targeted, 4-6-week strength training plans to help meet personal goals, plus sport-specific workouts for various activities and built-in apps tailored for runners, cyclists, hikers and more.

The ultimate performance tool

Whether taking to the road or the trails, Enduro 3 includes premium performance metrics like VO2 max, training load, heat and altitude acclimation and more. Track cardiovascular fitness levels with trail run VO2 max, which automatically adjusts based on the varying trail and terrain conditions that can affect run performance. The ultrarun activity features a rest timer and lets athletes log their time spent at aid stations. Plan race day strategy using PacePro™ to receive GPS-based pace guidance for selected courses or distances and use grade-adjusted pace technology to receive an equivalent running pace at the same effort on flat ground or when ascending. To tackle the hills, ClimbPro displays real-time information on current and upcoming climbs while following a downloaded course.

Made for the trails

Featuring preloaded TopoActive maps from around the world, Enduro 3 can help keep explorations on track. An Outdoor Maps+ subscription provides even more premium mapping content, like satellite imagery and enhanced topographic maps right on the watch. Navigate the trails with NextFork Map Guide to see the distance to the next intersection and the trail name, or follow turn-by-turn directions on courses created in Garmin Connect™. During a race, the up ahead feature provides awareness for selected POI checkpoints, like aid stations.

Health and fitness monitoring

Loaded with around-the-clock health monitoring features3, Enduro 3 can track HRV status, Pulse Ox4, sleep, jet lag, energy and stress levels and more. New to the Enduro lineup, the FDA-cleared ECG app5 can help users record their heart rhythm and can check for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib) right from their wrist.

Outside of a run, Enduro 3 includes dozens of preloaded activity profiles, like swimming, biking, golfing and skiing. Athletes can also follow animated cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates workouts right from their watch or follow sport-specific workouts for athletes of all types, including ultra runners, hikers and cyclists.

Stay connected

Enduro 3 adds the Garmin Messenger™ app to allow users to communicate with their friends and family via two-way text messaging right from their watch when both the sender and receiver of messages have the Garmin Messenger app installed on their paired smartphones. Garmin Share lets users quickly share saved locations, courses and workouts with other compatible Garmin devices—all with the tap of a button. When paired with a compatible smartphone, users can view their smart notifications and workout with greater peace of mind thanks to safety and tracking features like incident detection, assistance and LiveTrack6. They can also breeze through checkout lines with Garmin Pay™ contactless payments and download songs from Spotify®, Deezer or Amazon Music (premium subscription required) for phone-free listening.

Available now, Enduro 3 has a suggested retail price of $899.99.

1 Assumes continuous use for entire period in 50,000 lux conditions

2 Assumes all-day wear with 3 hours per day outside in 50,000 lux conditions

3 Activity tracking accuracy .

4 This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox not available in all countries.

5 The ECG app is only available with the latest version of the Garmin Connect smartphone app and watch software. The ECG app is not available in all regions; see Garmin.com/ECG for availability. The ECG app is not intended for use by people under 22 years old. With the ECG app, Enduro 3 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram.

6 When paired with your compatible smartphone. For safety and tracking feature requirements and limitations, see Garmin.com/safety .

