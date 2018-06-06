PVA Films Market Size Worth $404.1 Million by 2025 | CAGR: 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )

Detergent packaging emerged as the leading product segment and accounted for over 30% of total market volume in 2016. Detergent packaging is also expected to be the fastest growing application market for water soluble polyvinyl alcohol films, at an estimated CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2025.

The increasing global population, coupled with growing disposable income is offering high purchase power parity (PPP) that has resulted in improved standard of living. This in resulting in additional services being adopted, such as laundry services in their daily routine. The bags used in laundries are mostly manufactured using PVA films as it becomes easier for disposal. As a result, the booming laundry service industry is projected to contribute to the growth for polyvinyl alcohol films market.

Growing hygiene consciousness among the consumers coupled with rising standards of living are propelling demand for detergents. In addition, positive growth witnessed by the hospitality industry is also contributing significantly in the demand for detergents. Thereby, supplementing overall demand for PVC films in detergent packaging industry. Agrochemical packaging is also among the major demand driver for PVA films in the global market. Agrochemicals such as pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, fertilizers, and others chemicals are witnessing augmented demand in the agricultural sector. Thus, creating lucrative growth opportunities for polyvinyl alcohol films during the forecast period.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The global market for PVA films was USD 263 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 404.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2017 to 2025.

North America continued its dominance in the global polyvinyl alcohol films market and accounted for 33.0% of total market revenue in 2016. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional market, at an estimated CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Detergent packaging is estimated to be the largest market in 2016 and is projected to continue its dominance by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017-2025

The global market for PVA films is highly concentrated among MonoSol LLC, Kuraray, Nippon Gohsei, Aicello Chemicals and Sekisuei Specialty Chemicals.

Grand View Research has segmented the global polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) films market report on the basis of application and region:

Application Outlook (Volume: Tons, Revenue: USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Detergent packaging Consumer detergent Industrial detergent Agrochemical packaging Laundry bags Embroidery Other

Regional Outlook (Volume: Tons, Revenue: USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



