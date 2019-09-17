PVA Issues Statement on Senate Passage of TSA Precheck Bill for Veterans with Disabilities

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America Deputy Executive Director Shaun Castle issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Senate passage of the Veterans Expedited TSA Screening (VETS) Safe Travel Act (S. 1881), which would waive the TSA Precheck fee for certain eligible veterans:

"Paralyzed Veterans of America worked with Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) to ensure the VETS Act would help alleviate the intrusive searches that air travelers with disabilities who use assistive devices must endure when they have to go through normal security lanes simply because they are unable to walk. With this legislation, veterans with these types of disabilities will be able to receive TSA Precheck without cost which is a much more dignified experience for wheelchair users. We thank the senators for introducing this bipartisan legislation for veterans with disabilities. We now urge the U.S. House to act quickly to ensure final passage of the VETS Safe Travel Act."

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely to the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Learn more at pva.org .

